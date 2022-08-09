12 Editor Picks for Fall 2022

All in the Family

Omaha high schooler Andrew Genchi-Bello was struggling with his grades when he found Latino Center of the Midlands. The community center's Pathways to Success program not only helped him graduate, but introduced him to gardening and volunteering—distributing food from its urban agriculture program and learning how food insecurity impacts community health. He represents one of thousands of people Latino Center has helped since 1971. Diverse programming includes workforce education courses (such as ESL and computer classes), after-school kids' activities, and wellness opportunities like Zumba classes and cooking demos. The Latino Center also works to elevate its neighborhood of South Omaha. "It can have a stigma at times," says Nate Van Haute, marketing and communications manager. "When people come to see it, they're in shock about how vibrant and familial it is."

As part of our Good Neighbors program, highlighting unique Midwest nonprofits and individuals making our communities stronger, Midwest Living has donated $500 to Latino Center of the Midlands.