10 Fresh Places to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay This Fall

CultureVerse by EIRO at Calder Plaza, 2022 ArtPrize Grand Rapids Michigan CultureVerse by EIRO at Calder Plaza, 2022 | Credit: Courtesy of ArtPrize

1. ArtPrize, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Catlin Whitington, formerly a planner for South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, couldn't turn down the chance to helm ArtPrize, a global art competition and event held annually in Grand Rapids. "It combines my passions for art, activating an urban environment in an inclusive and accessible way, and building community capacity and cultural tourism," Whitington says. This year (September 14–October 1, 2023), 800 artists will host exhibits at more than 150 spots across Grand Rapids. Pop-up shops, immersive experiences, educational opportunities and community-led activities round out the free festival, which awards more than $400,000 to artists through popular and juried voting.

2. Indigenous Food Labor Market, Minneapolis

It can be tough to get a reservation at Owamni, chef Sean Sherman's in-demand restaurant, but his latest venture doesn't require advance planning. The Indigenous Food Lab Market is open Monday through Saturday and features a hot-meal bar and a tea counter staffed by an herbal specialist. Located within Midtown Global Market, the meal counter serves grain bowls and tacos with bison, whitefish, squash and more. The market also sells Native art and pantry items as part of its mission, in association with NĀTIFS (North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems), to promote Indigenous food sovereignty and commerce opportunities.

Loco Boys Brewing Traverse City Michigan Credit: Courtesy of Loco Boys Brewing

3. Loco Boys Brewing Company, Traverse City, Michigan

After nearly two decades on the West Coast and a stint in Mexico chasing his grandmother's roots, Mike Mohrhardt returned to Traverse City knowing two things: He loved craft beer and he loved Mexican food. Why not put them together? "We don't fit into any one box," Mohrhardt says about his business, Loco Boys Brewing Company. "Customers will try to figure out what we are, which I love." Beers, check. What else? Think enchiladas de mole poblano, bison chorizo flautas, and burritos stuffed with seasonal vegetables. Overlooking it all is a larger-than-life painting of Mohrhardt's grandmother, lounging in a hammock—with a beer in hand.

4. Fioretta, Chicago

Tucked into a booth at Fioretta, with geometric light fixtures overhead and heavy drapes setting an intimate mood, you almost expect Don Draper to saunter through the door. This new Italian American steakhouse in Chicago's Fulton Market District hearkens to the era of three-martini power lunches. The restaurant leans into the classics, like from-scratch pasta, Caesar salad tossed tableside or a 48-ounce dry-aged steak cooked on a custom-built hearth. Subtle it is not, so go ahead and add a side of king crab or lobster tail. Just save room for the cannoli box and a Sinatra-themed dessert cocktail.

Sway Brewing and Blending Door County Credit: Courtesy of Sway Brewing and Blending

5. Sway Brewing and Blending, Baileys Harbor

Tacos, pastries, beer and Door County? Say no more. Sway Brewing and Blending opened an indoor taproom earlier this year and invited Taqueria La Brisita (from the couple behind Lost Tuk Tuk in Ephraim) to run the kitchen. Fresh pastries are "on tap" courtesy of Sway each morning before the taproom opens. "Our name is a reminder to enjoy the little things, to not take life too seriously and to live in the moment," says founder Matt Sampson. We'll happily say cheers to that.

6. MIAD Gallery at The Ave, Milwaukee

One part gift shop, one part art museum—and a bounty of local talent. Newly opened in the heart of the city, the MIAD Gallery at The Ave showcases artwork by students, faculty, alumni and staff of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (the state's only private four-year arts college, located across the Milwaukee River). An ever-changing display of pieces—paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photographs, prints and more—and price points for all budgets ($1–$5,000) keep visitors coming back.

Stutz Indianapolis Stutz Car Museum | Credit: Polina Osherov

7. The Stutz, Indianapolis

Bring a choose-your-own-adventure mindset to The Stutz, a massive new factory redevelopment in downtown Indy. Perhaps begin at the free car museum, a shrine to the Stutz race cars manufactured here from 1911 to 1919. Peruse the open artist studios to see creatives at work, then stop by the plant shop or sign up for a yoga or boutique fitness class. No one should venture through the seven-building complex hungry. Fortify yourself with pastries from Amelia's and coffee from Nashville transplant Barista Parlor before popping into Cafe Patachou for organic sandwiches and soups.

8. New Philadelphia National Historic Site, Illinois

There's not much to see of a once-thriving community between the Illinois and Mississippi rivers—until you look underground. At New Philadelphia National Historic Site, archaeological artifacts reveal glimpses of life in the first-known town legally planned and registered by an African American man before the Civil War. Frank McWorter, who was enslaved in Kentucky, founded New Philadelphia in 1836 after buying his freedom. Roughly 75 miles from Springfield, Illinois, the site achieved national park status last year. Guests can download an app to follow a short self-guided walking tour.

9. Arlo Chicago, Chicago

I see smiles in your future, friend. So says one of the fortune-cookie messages placed in the guest rooms of Arlo Chicago, part of a hip hotel chain with outposts in Miami and New York City. And you'll definitely be grinning if you snag one of the Millenium King rooms on the top five floors, with floor-to-ceiling window views of The Bean. But whichever way you face, the location is the real mood-booster here. Arlo puts you within an easy walk of the Magnificent Mile, Chicago Riverwalk, Lake Michigan, art museums and restaurants.

Queen's View Bayfield Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Queen's View

10. Queen's View Bed and Breakfast, Bayfield, Wisconsin