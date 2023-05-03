10 Cool Hotels and Resorts Where You Can Vacation with Your Pup

For many of us, our dogs are family. We can’t bear to be without them, even on vacation. Fortunately, an increasing number of Midwest hotels and resorts are ready to roll out the red carpet for you and them!

Once a relative rarity, traveling with your pup has become big business. According to the American Pet Products Association, 46 percent of dog owners in the Midwest take their canine companion along when they head out for a road trip. Many properties are now pampering those pooches with amenities, service and special touches at levels once reserved for human guests. From check-in to checkout, here are 10 Midwest accommodations fit for canine royalty—your dog, of course.

21c Museum Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri

The Kansas City location of this boutique chain—known for chic style, in-house art collections and fine dining—offers dog owners a VIP Pet Experience that includes a dog day out at Bar K, a full-service indoor/outdoor park. There, your pooch can play to his or her heart's content and get a special goodie bag. Bonus: plenty of snacks and adult beverages for humans, too! And everyone in the pack can feel good about staying at KC's 21c, because each VIP stay concludes with a donation to a local pet rescue.

Angad Arts Hotel, St. Louis

Tucked into a historic building in St. Louis's Midtown, Angad Arts Hotel features bright, colorful rooms, a rooftop bar and an over-the-top love of dogs. The hotel offers a Pup Package with a special tennis ball, homemade dog treat from the hotel's restaurant and a bandana. The hotel even kick-started a "canine concierge" initiative where a rescue puppy or dog is fostered on-site by the hotel. Fun fact: All those canines have been adopted by staff.

Doghouse Columbus Hotel exterior beer garden Credit: Courtesy of Doghouse Columbus Hotel

BrewDog's DogHouse, Columbus, Ohio

What's better than staying at a hotel with an in-house brewery? Staying there with your furry best friend, of course. About 20 minutes from downtown, BrewDog's DogHouse Columbus is straight out of a beer lover's dream. The brewhouse and hotel reflect an industrial style complete with murals and graffiti, and the complex includes a restaurant with outdoor terrace, beer garden, a small craft beer museum and an off-leash dog park. The suites are expansive, and there's even in-room tap service. Just don't share those pints with your pooch!

Man camping with dog at Camp Long Creek Credit: Courtesy of Big Cedar Lodge

Camp Long Creek, Ridgedale, Missouri

Near the entertainment town of Branson and right along Table Rock Lake, Big Cedar Lodge is one of the Midwest's premier resorts, with golf, a spa, and dozens of activities for both kids and adults. Owner Johnny Morris—the founder of Bass Pro—envisioned his lodge as a place where families could enjoy and embrace the Ozarks. Morris also adores dogs, so just down the road at Big Cedar's Camp Long Creek, dogs are welcomed wholeheartedly. Camp Long Creek shares all the Big Cedar amenities, with a range of lodging options including cabins and glamping safari tents. It even has its own dog park.

French Lick Springs ResortFrench Lick, Indiana lobby Credit: Jason Lindsey

French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana

This luxe resort in southern Indiana is a favorite for romantic Midwest getaways. Another reason to fall in love with French Lick: it offers dog-friendly rooms in each of its three historic hotels, and with trails that wind through nearby Hoosier National Forest, there's plenty of room for you and your furry friend to roam. You'll also want to sniff around Lucy's Bark Park, an off-leash green space for registered pup-guests. Perhaps the best pet perk? The resort's West Baden Springs Hotel offers in-room Doggie Dining with gourmet dishes. (The hotel's executive chef tested the offerings on his own dog.) The menu features favorites named for canine guests who have frequented the resort: Moses' Meatloaf, Bo's Half Pounder and Scooter's Biscuit du Jour.

Iron Horse Hotel, Milwaukee

As its name suggests, this 1907 former factory turned upcycled boutique hotel sits near Milwaukee's famed Harley-Davidson Museum. It's got a rough-hewn look and feel with exposed beams and metal fire doors. The Iron Horse also boasts a great pet package. Check out the Big Dog Special, which provides in-rooms perks such as a plush bed, bowls and a dog scarf. Treats are served up in pint glasses—an homage to Milwaukee's beer heritage—and a portion of the package's proceeds benefit local animal rescue groups.

Ironworks Hotel, Indianapolis

The much-buzzed-about Ironworks Hotel just north of downtown Indianapolis has a steampunk, industrial design paying homage to the city's factory workers. While it's snagged recent accolades for its swanky rooms and cool vibe, the hotel is also popular with the floofy set. Upon arrival, dogs can expect lots of extra attention and treats. In the guest rooms, they'll find special bowls, an Ironworks-branded mat, a bandana and even a custom cookie for a late-night snack.

Kimpton Journeyman Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton Journeyman Hotel

Kimpton Journeyman, Milwaukee

Kimpton's Journeyman in Milwaukee is just crazy about canines. Along with its standard pet perks, there's a new Yappy Hour in the works. One of Journeyman's restaurants—the Mediterranean-inspired Tre Rivali—just launched a new menu for dogs; diners can bring their pups along when enjoying meals on the patio. Yappie Hour features a variety of scratch-made dog treats designed with health and wellness in mind, including white cheddar, peanut butter and bran-peanut treats. Kimpton also partners with Wag!, an online platform matching dog owners with approved care providers including walkers and sitters. Perhaps the best part: dogs are welcome to come with their humans to the nightly wine reception in the lobby.

Metropolitan at the 9, Cleveland

Luxury cocktail bar: check. Posh rooms: check. Indoor dog park: check. Yes, Cleveland's Metropolitan at the 9 has something for every guest, including the four-legged variety. Upon check-in, dogs get a welcome package with a variety of goodies, then owners can take them straight to the 29th floor where an indoor play paradise awaits. The AstroTurf area features plenty of room for fetch, and even fire hydrants for authentic potty breaks without having to step outside the hotel.

Couple sitting with resident pug in Park Hyatt Chicago. Credit: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Chicago

Park Hyatt, Chicago