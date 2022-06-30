7 Dog-Friendly Midwest Breweries Your Canine Companion Will Enjoy As Much As You

What’s the one thing that could make a brewery experience even better? We’ll give you a hint—they have four legs and want nothing more than to be next to you.

For dogs and their owners, it's a win-win when Buster or Bella can join for brewery-hopping fun. Many Midwest breweries are happy to welcome well-behaved furry sidekicks and encourage their attendance with dog parks on the premises, treats and pet-centric programming. Some even permit dogs in the taproom. So grab the leash and consider one of these seven dog-friendly Midwest breweries for your next outing.

Dog on patio at Wisconsin Brewing Company Credit: Courtesy of Wisconsin Brewing Company

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona, Wisconsin

About 25 minutes southwest of Madison, you'll find a down-to-earth brewery with sprawling green space dotted with happy canines. For those pups' humans, Wisconsin Brewing Company keeps a steady rotation of more than a dozen beers on tap, ranging from IPAs to lagers made on-site. Leashed dogs are invited to sit with their owners outdoors as they enjoy waterside views and live music, or they can come into the taproom.

Kinship Brewing Company, Waukee, Iowa

At super-hip brewery Kinship in Waukee, a suburb of Des Moines, the real draw (for dogs, at least) is the half-acre dog park—just be sure to sign the waiver ahead of your visit. Pets will also love hanging around the spacious patio decked out with red Adirondack chairs. The brewery's permanent kitchen, Next of Kin, is in the works; for now, a mobile food truck slings BBQ and snacks to complement ice-cold brews. Each purchase of Good Boy Jax, a crisp, easy-drinking lager, gives back to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Dog on patio at BrewDog brewing company, New Albany Credit: Courtesy of BrewDog

DogTap Columbus, Canal Winchester, Ohio

An offshoot of Scotland-based company BrewDog, the world's first carbon negative brewery with locations around the world, DogTap Columbus (in the Columbus suburb of Canal Winchester) is truly designed for people traveling with pets. Have a drink with Fido on the patio, or let him roam off-leash in the on-site dog park. DogTap will even help you throw a "dog pawty" for your pooch on their birthday. The fun doesn't end at the brewery; DogHouse Columbus Hotel, dubbed "The World's First Craft Beer Hotel," offers in-room draft beer (including a "shower beer" mini fridge) and a selection of pet-friendly rooms.

Blue Island Beer Company, Blue Island, Illinois

Located about 30 minutes south of Chicago, Blue Island Beer Company crafts beers with attention-grabbing flavors and equally head-turning names, like Gothic Funk, Hard Luck and Small Victories. Dogs are welcome on the patio and in the taproom; the brewery has hosted pet-focused events as well, like a "Howl-o-Ween 'Tail' Gate" Party, complete with dressed-up dogs and with dog bandanas for purchase.

Dog on lawn at Leinie Lodge in Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Leinie Lodge

Leinie Lodge, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

Leinenkugel's light and citrusy Summer Shandy is a quintessential patio sipper throughout the Midwest, but it's even more refreshing quaffed in the ambiance of Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls. Pups are welcome in the beer garden, outfitted with an outdoor service window so you can order beer with your dog at your side. The gift shop even sells Leinenkugel's-branded pet products, like water bowls, toys and teeny dog-sized hats.

Voyageur Brewing Company, Grand Marais, Minnesota

On warm evenings, the outdoor spaces of Voyageur Brewing Company in Grand Marais brim with locals and their canine companions drinking in views of Lake Superior. Dogs can have their own treat with brewery-made biscuits made from spent grain. Check the calendar for "yappy hours" where you can bring your pup and receive $1 off a pint.

Happy Basset Brewing Co., Topeka, Kansas