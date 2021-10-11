Bespoke Beauty: 6 Totally Customizable Products to Try Now
What's better than a fresh stash of beauty products? Customizable beauty products, tailor-made just for you. (They make great gifts too!)
Related Items
DIY Face Masks
If you love DIY beauty solutions, don't miss the custom mask bar at Chicago's Scratch Goods. During 60-minute appointments, guests mix up a personalized face mask (made with food-grade ingredients), plus gather tips and tricks for maximizing the at-home masking experience. From $125.
Skin Care
The skin care aisle can be confusing with a capital C. That's where Atolla comes in. Take a quick skin assessment quiz, and the brand will blend up a trio of essentials—cleanser, serum and moisturizer—formulated to work together and address your individual complexion concerns. Bonus points for the fact that all of the products are vegan, fragrance-free, and dermatologist developed, and that they're shipped to you each month via a convenient subscription model ($69 per month).
Personalized Shampoo
Ensure every day is a good hair day with Function of Beauty shampoo. Take a quick quiz about your hair type, hair goals and fragrance preferences, and they'll blend up a sudser just for you. Check out their custom masks, stylers and other hair products too ($30).
Signature Lipstick
Calling all lipstick-lovers. At the Lip Lab (a service available virtually and at the brand's brick-and-mortar stores, including a new location at the Mall of America in Minneapolis) you can create a completely custom lippie. That means choosing everything from the shade to the finish to the flavor, and even the name engraved on the tube ($60).
Sustainable Bath Soaps
Many soaps contain hidden animal products— a frustration to three vegan, Muslim men in Indiana, who responded by launching The Mad Optimist and taking the biz to Shark Tank. Customize soaps, lip balms, bath soaks or aromatherapy sprays— all made with responsible, sustainable ingredients—by choosing scents and other add-ins. You even get to name your own price.
Flawless Foundation
Visit the Lancôme counter at select Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom
or Bloomingdale's stores to pick up a Le Teint Particulier Custom Made Foundation ($88). Your skin tone is analyzed using a special scanner, and your base is mixed up right on the spot, in a color that matches your complexion perfectly. You also get to choose your desired hydration and coverage level.