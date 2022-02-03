17 Great Places to Learn About Black History in the Midwest

Motown Records helped launched the careers of famous Black musicians like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Though the museum is temporarily closed for an expansion project (re-opening mid-2022), you can take a virtual stroll down West Grand Boulevard via the museum website's Still Going On exhibition, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Gaye's groundbreaking record that confronted racism and uncertainty during the Vietnam War. If you're local (or visiting), head over to the new retail shop location in downtown Detroit to expand your record collection.