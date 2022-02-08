Des Moines is the fastest growing metro in the Midwest, which means the secret that Iowans have long known is out. You can do all the touristy things, like gape at the Capitol's spectacular law library, visit the (free!) Des Moines Art Center or attend an Iowa Cubs game. Or you can live like a local, lining up for Salvadoran pupusas at the Downtown Farmers Market, shopping in the East Village, and dining at inventive restaurants like St. Kilda and Harbinger.