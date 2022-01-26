The Best Midwest Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler

Explore the Midwest according to your interests. We've curated the best destinations across all Midwest states—Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin—so you can have a memorable escape that aligns with your travel goals and the experiences you crave.

Minnesota Twins at Target Field

For Families

The Midwest is a wonderful place to raise kids, and it also delivers great family getaways in destinations like the Black Hills, Indianapolis, the Twin Cities, Chicago, Dubuque, Milwaukee and more. Interactive museums, zoos, parks, sculpture gardens, aquariums and sports experiences give tiny travelers a glimpse of the world around them and let their imaginations soar. Plus, you'll cherish the memories you make during a Midwest family vacation forever.

Main Street, Galena, IL Credit: David Nevala

For Girlfriends

Your mission: Reconnect with your besties. That may take the form of antiquing, lounging poolside, wine tasting and painting the town—or a combination of all the above. Fortunately, the Midwest's exciting cities and small towns offer a wealth of trip ideas for friends of all ages and interests (mother-daughter duos, too!).

Sundara Spa, Wisconsin Dells Credit: Courtesy of Sundara Spa

For Romantics

Travel makes the heart grow fonder, and these romantic Midwest destinations are certain to bring the two of you closer together. Retreat to a cabin or lodge in the wilderness, enjoy a pampering spa-themed retreat or make yourself right at home in a new and exciting city. We've found 50 of the best spots for you and your partner to find your bliss.

MOBOT St. Louis, MO Credit: Kent Burgess

For Gardeners

Whether your prairie-style garden is the talk of the block or you're an avid orchid collector, the Midwest is home to an impressive variety of arboretums and botanical gardens worth planning a trip around.

people ice skating Credit: Peter Ranvestel/Courtesy of Choose Chicago

For Weekenders

A quick weekend getaway can be a budget-friendly stratgy to see a new place, and with the Midwest's connectivity, it's easy to cover a lot of ground in just a few hours. Explore a historical district, find your thrill at an amusement park, travel the pathways of pioneers and experience world-class museums at some of our favorite Midwest weekend escapes.

Artists Point in Grand Marais Artists Point in Grand Marais

For Lake Lovers

Life's better at the lake, especially in the Midwest. Michigan's 3,200 miles of sparkly shoreline touch more territorial water than any state in the Lower 48. The mighty Great Lakes may be the Midwest's most famous string of beaches, but there are many others to add to your visit list: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, Minnesota's North Shore and Wisconsin's Apostle Islands and the Dells, to name a few. Find serenity at a lake resort and make waves at one of these top Midwest lake destinations.

North Dakota Badlands Credit: North Dakota Tourism

For Active Travelers

With four true seasons, the Midwest offers explorers myriad opportunities to explore. In warmer months, hike otherworldly rock formations at the Badlands; follow sandy trails along mountainous dunes in Michigan; paddle through shoreline caves in Wisconsin; float along cool, clear waters in Missouri; and bike through a green oasis in Ohio. Scenic fall drives lead to showstopping Midwest foliage. And in winter, the region's outdoor festivals and activities are just as thrilling—if you can tolerate the cold.

Charlevoix, Michigan Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

For Small-Town Discoveries