The Best Midwest Spa and Wellness Getaways to Melt Your Stress Away

Whether you’re looking for an immersion in nature, a city retreat or a spot to ward off stress for a day, these destinations have you covered.

Endless notifications, emails and DMs in our increasingly technology-driven world are enough to send anyone's stress levels through the roof. When you need to unwind and unplug, look no further than these locations around the Midwest, which will have you blissing out in a matter of minutes. With wide-ranging menus of relaxing treatments, impressive facilities and comfortable accommodations where you can truly find Zen, these are the best Midwest spa and wellness getaways to book this year.

Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa, Hot Springs, South Dakota

Let your troubles float away into the Black Hills when you immerse yourself in the natural hot springs of Moccasin Springs, measuring a blissful 88 to 102 degrees. Native Americans first soaked in these warm waters more than a century ago, and the area was revived as a spa in 2019. This spring, look for new addition to the original 1913 pool house, along with massage rooms and a sunken hot pool.

Kohler Waters Spa Credit: Courtesy of Kohler Waters Spa

The American Club at Destination Kohler, Kohler, Wisconsin

Kohler Waters Spa alone is worth a visit to The American Club, the region's only AAA Five Diamond Resort. Book a room at the Carriage House, in the same building, where strolling down to the pool in your robe is not only acceptable but expected. Choose from an expansive menu of more than 75 services, including the heavenly cascading waterfall massage with a custom Kohler Vichy shower.

Kosa Spa Interiors Credit: Martin Menocal

Kosa, Madison, Wisconsin

Tucked into Garver Feed Mill, a hybrid food hall and wellness center, the 4,500-square-foot Kosa (pronounced KO-sha) spa will do wonders for your mind and body through a variety of Ayurvedic techniques. Melt away tension with treatments like shirodhara (warm oil poured over your forehead) and abhyanga (massage with warm oil), then enjoy a nourishing meal prepared by Kosa Kitchen.

Sundara Inn and Spa room Credit: Courtesy of Sundara Inn & Spa

Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

A new wing with two luxurious private suites — each with a screened-in terrace balcony, oversized hot soak and fireplace — is the ultimate place to rejuvenate at Sundara. You can venture out into the 80-acre property for yoga or meditation classes, delicious food at Nava, spa treatments, and more pools, but it's equally as nice to slip into a robe and a state of tranquility without leaving your room.

Cedar Creek Spa - Big Cedar Lodge Credit: Courtesy of Big Cedar Lodge

Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Missouri

Reconnect with nature and yourself by nestling into the most serene area of this sprawling wilderness resort: Cedar Creek Spa. Each of the 11 treatment rooms across the 18,000-square-foot spa has its own fireplace. Once you're warm and cozy, refresh in the ice room or take a dip in the candlelit grotto pool. A spa weekend here is best enjoyed from the private Spa Cottage, steps outside the spa itself.

Credit: Courtesy of Eaglewood Resort & Spa

Eaglewood Resort & Spa, Itasca, Illinois

Twenty-five miles west of Chicago lies a restorative escape from the city at Eaglewood Resort & Spa. A wide range of massages, facials, body treatments and more will make you feel like a queen for a day — you can even book a 5.5-hour package by that same name, incorporating six of them. Any spa guest has access to the entire facility (indoor pool, steam room, wood sauna, hot tub and fitness center) for the whole day.

Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa

Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan

Sink into serenity less than an hour's drive away from Traverse City. Honored among the top 10 spas in the country by Spas of America in 2021, this 18,500-square-foot Crystal Spa — which was the first spa to be LEED certified in the Midwest — offers an impressive menu of facial treatments especially, including a stimulating gemstone facial incorporating gua sha tools and jade rollers.

Lied Lodge in Nebraska Credit: Arbor Day Farm

Lied Lodge, Nebraska City, Nebraska

Lied Lodge Spa is a hidden gem at Arbor Day Farm, a 260-acre area that supports the Arbor Day Foundation in southeast Nebraska. The perfect place to unwind after a day of fun at Treetop Village — 11 treehouses connected by bridges and walkways above ground — the spa has less-common treatments like massages with heated lava shells that encourage deep relaxation.

The Fields of Michigan, South Haven, Michigan Credit: Courtesy of The Fields of Michigan

The Fields of Michigan, South Haven, Michigan

If roughing it in a tent isn't your thing, you can still enjoy the peacefulness of the outdoors by resting your head on a plush pillow inside one of 19 glamping tents at The Fields of Michigan. Set on a working blueberry farm, the one-of-a-kind resort has plenty of trails for roaming, a farm-to-table culinary program, yoga classes and massages set in mini secluded houses in the woods.

Chuan Spa_Moongate_The Langham, Chicago Credit: Courtesy of The Langham

The Langham, Chicago, Illinois