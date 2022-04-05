Where to Find the Most Picturesque Lighthouses in the Midwest

Peppered across the banks of the Great Lakes, these stately Midwest lighthouses show off the region’s shoreline views and rich nautical history.

Think idyllic lighthouse silhouettes are relegated to the East or West coast? Think again. With shorelines pressed up against the Great Lakes, the Midwest has more than its fair share of historic beacons repelling shipwrecks and drawing in curious visitors. Here are eight gorgeous lighthouses across the region.

Marblehead Lighthouse, Marblehead, Ohio

Perched on the rocky shore of Lake Erie since 1822, Marblehead is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes. (The first keeper was a Revolutionary War veteran!) Climb 77 steps to the top for views of the water and, on a clear day, the distant Cleveland shoreline. The museum in the keeper's house is handicap accessible and houses artifacts and historic photos of the area (think: local fossils and shipwrecks).

Split Rock Lighthouse, Minnesota's North Shore Credit: Jay Wilde

Split Rock Lighthouse, Two Harbors, Minnesota

Minnesota's North Shore is a necklace of natural and man-made marvels. Standing atop a 130-foot cliff overlooking Lake Superior, Split Rock's brick and black facade looks like something out of a movie (and, to be fair, it was featured in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 film, The Great Gatsby). The elegant octagonal structure is no longer an active lighthouse but is still open for visitors. Climb to the top to see the light beacon eye-to-eye, then descend the nearly 200 stairs from the lighthouse down to the water.

Holland State Park, Holland, Michigan; White sailboat and red lighthouse in lake at Holland State Park in Michigan against sky

Holland Harbor Lighthouse, Holland, Michigan

Known affectionately as "Big Red," Holland Harbor is Michigan's most photographed lighthouse. The cherry-red tower stands watch at the channel between Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa. For the best view, take a stroll down the boardwalk on the north pier or climb the dune staircase at Mount Pisgah, 157 feet above sea level. Planning a trip soon? Check out the top things to do in Holland, Michigan.

Toledo Harbor Lighthouse, Toledo, Ohio Credit: Courtesy of Ohio Travel and Tourism

Toledo Harbor Lighthouse, Lucas County, Ohio

Lighthouse or haunted house? Toledo Harbor Lighthouse manages to fit both vibes into one maritime package. Overlooking Lake Erie, this structure is over a century old and still acts as an active lighthouse safeguarding the entrance to Maumee Bay. While visitors are not allowed inside, boat tours are available; plus, the original Fresnel lens can be viewed at the Quilter Lodge at Maumee Bay State Park. Keep watch for the spooky "phantom lightkeeper" who is said to beckon sailors from an upper-story window.

Cana Island Lighthouse, Door County Credit: Greg Scheidemann

Cana Island Light Station, Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin

One of the most traditional-looking lighthouses on our list, Cana Island Light Station stands 89 feet tall overlooking Baileys Harbor in Wisconsin's famously picturesque Door County. While the view from the top is amazing, the best part of the experience might be boarding a hay wagon pulled by a tractor to get to the tower.

White Shoal LIght lighthouse Credit: Bryan Dort

White Shoal Lighthouse, Emmet County, Michigan

White Shoal's red and white candy cane stripes stand 121 feet tall overlooking Lake Michigan, about 20 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge. Easily the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, it's also instantly recognizable from the display on Michigan's "Save Our Lights" license plate. This light is visible only from the water, which means to view you'll need to hop on a boat tour to see this one up close.

The Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal Pierhead Lighthouse in Sturgeon Bay, Door County, Wisconsin. Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Sturgeon Bay Pierhead Light, Door County, Wisconsin

A bright red, Cape Cod-style lighthouse, Sturgeon Bay Pierhead Light is begging to be photographed. While the inside is closed to the public, the long pier that leads up to the light is a perfect photo op and perch to watch boats pass by.

Big Sable Point Lighthouse Credit: Bob Stefko

Big Sable Point Lighthouse, Ludington, Michigan