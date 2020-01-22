Best Midwest Family Vacations

Grown-ups don't need any excuse to visit the Cincinnati Museum Center, the Reds Hall of Fame or the Newport Aquarium on their own, but bringing the kids makes sense on a Midwest weekend getaway in Cincinnati. Besides those attractions, be sure to see the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the second-oldest zoo in the country; wander the maze and other attractions at Smale Riverfront Park; stop at a Graeter's Ice Cream for a scoop of deliciousness; and head northeast of the city for a day at Kings Island amusement park.

Read more about top things to do with kids in Cincinnati.