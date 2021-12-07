6 Beauty Products That Work Wonders While You Sleep
Cozy up with essentials that make it easy to get a great night’s rest—and wake up feeling (and looking) better than ever.
Related Items
According to Dr. Jessie Cheung, a dermatologist in Willowbrook, Illinois, "Your skin has its own circadian rhythm. The evening hours are when it naturally goes into a reparative and restorative mode." That means overnight hours are ideal for utilizing products with regenerative ingredients, such as peptides, retinol and ceramides. Save protective ingredients like antioxidants or sunscreens for the morning.
Hydration Station
Swap your standard night cream for Boots Hyaluronic Acid Sleep Mask two to three times per week. Hyaluronic acid imparts a hefty dose of moisturizer so that you
wake up to smoother, plumper, glowing skin. And can we talk about the wallet-friendly price? $6.
Well-Oiled
Apply a few drops of Rosehip and Sea Buckthorn Restorative Night Oil from Chicago-based The Sunday Standard before hitting the sack. While you snooze, a potent blend of natural (and nonclogging) oils delivers antioxidant protection and hydration. They also even out hyperpigmentation and combat acne scar tissue. From $22.
Top Sheet
Nothing beats fresh sheets. Our current linen crush: My Green Mattress Organic Cotton Sheet Set, made in La Grange, Illinois. The Global Organic Textile Standard-certified cotton is supremely soft, with a tiny touch of sheen that looks oh-so-pretty (even if you don't make the bed). From $109.
Roll With It
Lavender is well known for its aromatherapeutic benefits—in particular, promoting rest and relaxation. It's the star of the show in this Lavender Botanical Nectar from Qēt Botanicals, a brand out of Cross Plains, Wisconsin. Swipe it onto your wrists or temples as you start winding down for the evening. $45.
Body Builder
Give all the skin below your chin a little extra TLC with Mio's Sleeping Smoothie Overnight Body Serum. Gently exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids smooth and brighten skin overnight, making it an especially great choice for slathering on scaly legs or rough elbows. Plus, the featherweight formula will never feel greasy under your PJs. From $6.
Eye Spy
Sleeping masks help block out light to improve your quality of sleep. Enter the Good Side Silk Sleep Mask. Made from 100 percent high-quality mulberry silk, it glides smoothly across the delicate skin of your eyes (and hair) without pulling or tugging. Choose from six pretty colors. $48.