How You Should Plan Now for the April 2024 Solar Eclipse

On April 8, 2024, all eyes will be on the sky. A rare total solar eclipse will travel across a ribbon of North America—including several Midwest states.

The last time the U.S. enjoyed an event of this magnitude, 2017, roughly 20 million people watched it. Next spring's event is expected to draw even more eclipse chasers, according to The Great American Eclipse. That means it's time to plan your travel if you aren't lucky enough to live in the path—and you should try to see it, given the region won't witness another total solar eclipse until 2044.

Solar eclipse Credit: KDShutterman/Getty Images

This interstellar marvel occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun at just the right distance. During the event, the moon is close to the Earth; it appears large enough to cover the entire sun. The result: for a few short minutes, day turns to dusk, the temperature plummets, and nocturnal critters may even come out of hiding. Above, the only beacon of light is the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, which shimmers around the moon's fringes.

For any eclipse, the full moon-overlapping-sun effect is only visible in a narrow band of the world, known as the path of totality. Come April 8, the totality passes from Mexico to Newfoundland and Labrador. It crosses Midwestern states like Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio along the way.

Here's where, when, and how to catch next year's total solar eclipse in the Midwest. (Reminder: Never look directly at the sun with the naked eye. Purchase NASA-approved eclipse glasses—not regular sunglasses—well in advance.)

Where to Watch the Eclipse in the Midwest

Cities and parks throughout the path of totality—including Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky—are going all in on celebrations. Eclipse extravaganzas include:

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis The Children's Museum of Indianapolis | Credit: Courtesy of Visit Indy

Indianapolis

The Hoosier capital will welcome the full eclipse at 3:06 p.m. local time, with a host of fun leading up to those 3 minutes and 51 seconds of totality. Join Indy Eclipse Weekend April 5-8 for films, performances, lectures, and gatherings centered on astronomy and space. Events include a watch party and food truck festival at White River State Park; an Eclipse Extravaganza at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, home to the Beyond Spaceship Earth exhibit; a festival with a mindfulness theme, Total Eclipse of the Art, at Newfields, campus of Indianapolis Museum of Art; and a full day of eclipse programming at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one of NASA's three broadcast locations in the U.S.

Where to stay in Indianapolis: Solid picks for hotels in and around downtown—the hub of the festivities—include Bottleworks Hotel, the Alexander, JW Marriott and Conrad Indianapolis.

Cleveland solar eclipse Credit: NASA Glenn Research Center

Cleveland

At 3:13 p.m. local time, Clevelanders will experience the total eclipse's eerie daytime darkness—but the fun extends well beyond its 3 minutes and 50 seconds of totality. From April 6-8, the Total Eclipse Fest 2024 will fill the city's North Coast Harbor, located by the Great Lakes Science Center downtown, with immersive science, music, and entertainment experiences run in collaboration among the science center, the NASA Glenn Research Center, and The Cleveland Orchestra. NASA will also broadcast live onsite on eclipse day.

Another place to watch, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, located roughly 40 minutes south of the city, is one of only a few national parks on totality's path. Its events are forthcoming, but some of the best views include the Beaver Marsh and the Kendall Lake area.

Where to stay in Cleveland: Hotels near downtown are ideal for ease of transit. Try the Kimpton Schofield Hotel, Metropolitan at the 9 (which is running an eclipse experience) or The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland.

Perryville Missouri Perryville Eclipse Event

Perryville, Missouri

Perryville, Missouri, knows a thing or two about eclipses. This Mississippi River-adjacent getaway was in the path of totality of the 2017 spectacle, and it will enjoy another roughly four minutes of totality come April 8, starting at 1:58 p.m. local time. The city, 80 miles southeast of St. Louis, will host several watch areas: Perryville City Park, the Perryville Regional Airport, Saxony Hills Brewery, and family-owned Hemman Winery.

Where to stay in Perryville: Lodging is limited, but you may be able to find room at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. Alternatively, take a road trip via RV to the Perryville RV Resort; cabins are available at the RV resort, too.

The National Quilt Museum The National Quilt Museum | Credit: Paul Nordmann

Paducah, Kentucky