Check Out the Creative Vibe at These 6 Midwest Art Hotels

Boutique art hotels elevate your stay with colorful rooms, local artwork, on-site galleries, oversize murals and other statement art pieces. If you're looking for something beyond an ordinary hotel room, these 6 locations will fill the bill for a night at the museum.

Grand Suite Credit: Courtesy of Angad Arts Hotel

Angad Arts Hotel, St. Louis

Pick a room color at Angad Arts Hotel based on your mood: blue (freedom), green (rejuvenation), red (empowerment) or yellow (curiosity). All of Angad's art was sourced from artists within a 200-mile radius. Each Wednesday, the hotel's curator leads free guided tours.

Don't Miss

The Chameleon Lamp, an oversized 360-degree dynamic video display

21C Museum Hotel Cincinnati Credit: Courtesy of 21C Museum Hotel Cincinnati

21c Museum Hotel, Cincinnati

How many museums can say they're open 24/7? You can wander 21c's galleries any time, any day, guest or not. And if you feel like you've got company, it might just be one of the signature 4-foot-tall recycled plastic penguins that guests are encouraged to interact with. The Midwest has three 21c hotels—Cincy was the first—and a new one opens in St. Louis this year.

Don't Miss

Untitled, an enormous brass chandelier hanging over the sidewalk outside the entrance

Daxton Hotel Lobby Credit: Courtesy of Daxton Hotel

Daxton Hotel, Birmingham, Michigan

A 9-foot-tall pink chrome bunny greets guests at the Daxton—one of the country's newest art hotels with a collection of more than 400 original works curated by world-famous Saatchi Art. Each guest room features a piece of custom art, with even more to be discovered in the restaurant and while roaming the halls.

Don't Miss

Golden Horse, a 24-karat-gold mechanical horse that gallops

The Blackstone Chicago Credit: Courtesy of The Blackstone

The Blackstone, Chicago

Namesake Timothy Blackstone was an avid art collector, and the hotel pays homage to that with 1,600 works, many by local artists. Each floor (and also the room keys, above) displays a creative portrait of famous hotel guests and cultural icons. Stop into the fifth-floor Art Hall for rotating exhibits from Chicago artists.

Don't Miss

Political Aspirations, a Pop Art portrait of Marilyn Monroe

Conrad indianapolis Surrealism Suite | Credit: Courtesy of the Conrad

Conrad Indianapolis, Indianapolis

Sleep in the presence of greats at Conrad when you book a signature Collection Suite themed around a certain art genre. The Surrealism Suite has four original Dalí works. Lean into a sense of place in the Pop Suite, with a Robert Indiana screen print and an Indiana limestone fireplace. Art in the public spaces and gallery rotates throughout the year.

Don't Miss

Russell Young's diamond dust screenprints in the lobby

St. Kate Arts Hotel Milwaukee Canvas Room | Credit: Courtesy of Lon Michels

Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel, Milwaukee

Imagine swapping a boring beige hotel room for one covered in floor-to-ceiling multicolored leopard print. That's just one of four Canvas Rooms designed by Milwaukee artists. But even the standard rooms at Saint Kate have artful touches, including pink eraser-shaped soap, ukuleles and drawing paper for inspired creatives.

Don't Miss