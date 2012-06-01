50 Romantic Midwest Getaways

At the The Langham Chicago, impeccable service begins when a Chanel-suited staff member greets you in the Mies van der Rohe skyscraper in River North. Fine art graces the walls, and the 316 guest rooms (complete with marble baths and rain showers) are some of the most spacious in the city. Check for special offers and be sure to set aside some time for the Chuan Spa.

The Peninsula Chicago's top-notch amenities give this luxe property its sterling reputation, and its on-site dining offers a slice of excellence to those who can't spring for a stay. Refreshed guest rooms include state-of-the-art tablets controlling lights, room temp and the TV. Treat your sweet handcrafted cocktails on the rooftop terrace.