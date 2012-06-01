50 Romantic Midwest Getaways
Romance, of course, can be wherever the two of you are. But wonderful surroundings help. We found some of the most romantic places anywhere in the Midwest—in the city and country. All you have to do is get away together!
French Lick, Indiana: French Lick Resort
Celebrate your time together at the West Baden Springs Hotel or the French Lick Springs Hotel, both part of deluxe French Lick Resort in southern Indiana. At West Baden Springs Hotel, special events include Jazz Club, Wine & Canvas, and afternoon tea. At either resort, guests love the spacious rooms, spa with couple's massages, restaurants, golf and hiking.
The Villas at Gervasi Vineyard, Canton, Ohio
Stucco walls, stone fireplaces, flat-screen TVs and large travertine-tiled baths with heated floors deck Gervasi's 24 suites that opened to complement the on-site restaurant. In the morning, guests brew Italian java and then enjoy fresh-baked breakfast treats. Other luxury accommodations on the Gervasi site include The Casa, a boutique hotel; and The Farmhouse, a restored and modernized 1830s home.
Chicago destinations
At the The Langham Chicago, impeccable service begins when a Chanel-suited staff member greets you in the Mies van der Rohe skyscraper in River North. Fine art graces the walls, and the 316 guest rooms (complete with marble baths and rain showers) are some of the most spacious in the city. Check for special offers and be sure to set aside some time for the Chuan Spa.
The Peninsula Chicago's top-notch amenities give this luxe property its sterling reputation, and its on-site dining offers a slice of excellence to those who can't spring for a stay. Refreshed guest rooms include state-of-the-art tablets controlling lights, room temp and the TV. Treat your sweet handcrafted cocktails on the rooftop terrace.
Detroit: Detroit Foundation Hotel
Vintage and modern touches blend to create a stellar experience at the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters. The boutique Detroit Foundation Hotel boasts 100 rooms and the Apparatus Room restaurant. Enjoy contemporary-style rooms with made-in-Detroit decor (door handles, wallpaper, leather trays) as well as beautifully restored features in the lobby and exterior such as the red arched firehouse doors, glazed wall tiles and original flooring. You're a short walk or ride from downtown mainstays such as the RiverWalk, Ford Field and Comerica Park.
Nisswa, Minnesota: Grand View Lodge
Choose from rooms, suites, cabins and townhomes at Grand View Lodge in Minnesota's Brainerd Lakes region. Huge stone hearths, the Glacial Waters Spa and massive windows overlooking Gull Lake beg couples to unwind.
Kohler, Wisconsin: The American Club Resort
Celebrate or retreat at this five-star resort. Spa services at the Forbes Five Star Kohler Waters Spa, 241 luxurious rooms, seven onsite restaurants and special touches make for romance in this storybook setting.
Mackinac Island, Michigan: Mission Point Resort
This sprawling, romantically idyllic resort on car-free Mackinac Island completed a $10 million renovation in 2019, refreshing rooms and added a coffee shop and enhanced wellness perks. Play croquet, watch a movie in the island's only cinema, or snag a Adirondack chair on the iconic Great Lawn.
Cincinnati, Ohio hotels
The Lytle Park Hotel brings in the vibe of surrounding Lytle Park with a vaulted glass ceiling, plenty of greenery and nature-inspired decor. A four-season rooftop patio overlooks the park, downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River; guests can also enjoy a lobby bar and fine-dining Italian restaurant Subito.
Travelers love the contemporary artwork, 156 spacious guest rooms, a spa and on-site fine dining, pus a rooftop bar at 21C Museum Hotel—all in a renovated historic building downtown. A Mild or Wild package includes a bottle of bubbly and a Hustler goodie bag.
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin: Sundara Inn and Spa
The Sundara Inn and Spa, named for the Sanskrit word for beautiful, hides among tall pines on a winding road outside the Dells. Float through a seamless series of hot tubs, steam rooms and heated towels. Privacy is as complete as you want. Couples can take massages in the candlelit Spa Together room. Waiters carry champagne to couples at the poolside fire bowl. Though Sundara provides free chauffeur service to area entertainment, you might not choose to leave.
Suttons Bay, Michigan: The Inn at Black Star Farms
Yes, it's a splurge, but The Inn at Black Star Farms, 12 miles north of Traverse City, coddles you in so many ways. The 10 stellar rooms, named for stars in the sky, feature modern furnishings and luxury bedding. A bottle of house wine awaits your arrival, as does a nightly reception. A gourmet breakfast also is included in your lodging. Explore the property on a guided tour or follow a series of trails around the 160-acre estate. Ask about packages that include extras such as sparkling wine, chocolate-covered strawberries or even a private sailing excursion.
Kansas City, Missouri, destinations
The Art Deco Hotel Phillips reflects its original 1931 design. Sweeping twin staircases and marble floors lead to comfortably elegant rooms. Check the website for romance packages that include wine, chocolates, flowers and more.
Comfort, service and convenience are the watchwords at Raphael, a rejuvenated boutique hotel in the middle of K.C.'s upscale Country Club Plaza shopping district. You can expect just the right amount of pampering at the renovated Raphael, from the moment the valet takes your keys until the end of the day, when you discover the chocolate chip cookies that accompany the turndown service. Rendezvous for dinner at Chaz.
Columbus, Ohio: Hotel LeVeque
Pamper yourself at this luxury downtown hotel in one of Columbus' most iconic buildings, the 1927 LeVeque Tower. A $27 million renovation included a 6-floor, 150-room boutique hotel with shimmering, celestial-inspired decor. At night, savor the chocolate truffles provided with turndown service, and relax as your room's star machine turns the ceiling turn into a galaxy.
Saugatuck, Michigan: Lake Shore Resort
This recently renovated family-run motel kept its fun mid-century vibe but added sleek new furniture, lakeside yoga classes, and free bikes and kayaks. And oh, those Lake Michigan views...does it get more romantic than a Lake Michigan sunset?
Milwaukee destinations
Offering gracious service and style in the heart of downtown, the historic Pfister Hotel specializes in celebrations. Ask about packages that include extras like a bottle of champagne.
Brewhouse Inn and Suites, the former brewhouse in the 19th-century Pabst Brewery Hotel complex, has found new life as a hotel, with 90 spacious guest rooms surrounding an atrium with six enormous copper brewing vats. Beer and history lovers will enjoy the ambience of the hotel as well as a tour of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery just across the road.
Saint Kate Arts Hotel has an artsy new personality, with multiple gallery and exhibition spaces.
Hocking Hills, Ohio, destinations
Rekindle romance at the Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls. Each of the inn's 12 cottages sits on its own 2 wooded acres near Hocking Hills State Park; each is outfitted with a deck and a hot tub. Gourmet meals from the inn's restaurant, Kindred Spirits, round out a weekend of shopping, massages and relaxation.
Couples head to Glenlaurel Inn for luxuriously appointed cottages and rooms, some with hot tubs or two-person whirlpools. Guests can make reservations for special-occasion six- or seven-course dinners.
Topeka, Kansas: Cyrus Hotel
New in 2019, the upscale Cyrus Hotel—Topeka's first boutique hotel—offers rooms blending modern chic with historical elegance. Grab an evening cocktail or dinner at the on-site restaurant, Fedeli's Steak and Pasta.
Duluth, Minnesota: South Pier Inn on the Canal
Couples looking for a city retreat love the South Pier Inn at the foot of Duluth's historic Aerial Lift Bridge. Balconies face Lake Superior's waves and let guests watch as the bridge opens for tankers and other boats to pass through. Restaurants and shops are an easy walk over the bridge, and the city's other attractions are a few minutes away by car.
Nebraska City, Nebraska: Lied Lodge
Just the two of you will be coddled while surrounded by natural beauty at the Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm, a resort owned and operated by the Arbor Day Foundation. Plush and comfy rooms invite you to settle in for a romance package, which includes dinner.
La Crosse, Wisconsin: The Charmant Hotel
Housed in a former candy factory downtown, The Charmant is the sweetest stay in La Crosse. Guests receive a free chocolate upon check-in, stay in rooms with milk chocolate-color wall accents and can buy chocolates from a 24-hour sweets bar. A classy rooftop bar serves cocktails and wood-fired pizzas, while a French-inspired restaurant with an industrial-chic vibe plates entrees like Parmesan chicken and vegetable tajine.
St. Louis: Moonrise Hotel
The hip, retro boutique Moonrise Hotel is a great choice for spending the night in the Delmar Loop district. Ask about special packages for couples.
Alton, Illinois: Beall Mansion
The level of pampering and attentive service matches the aesthetics at this elegant and well-maintained mansion. Sumptuous accommodations include fireplaces in many rooms. The inn will help couples celebrate honeymoons and anniversaries with special packages.
Minneapolis: Hewing Hotel
Framed hatchets, exposed timber and brick, and custom Faribault Woolen Mills throws reflect the artsy vibe of this former warehouse in the North Loop. Take in the Minneapolis skyline from the Hewing Hotel's rooftop bar and lounge.
Thompsonville, Michigan: Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa
Head to the mountains for some romance. Crystal Mountain Resort offers packages including private access to Crystal Spa for one couple, two 60-minute massages and a bottle of wine. By day, golf, mountain bike, ski, tour wineries and more.
Indianapolis: The Alexander
The Alexander is a hip, boxy glass boutique hotel with a superfriendly staff and colorful bar near the mod lobby. The 209 sumptuous rooms and suites—many with featherbeds and granite counters—come with Keurig coffee makers and motion-sensor lighting.
Chetek, Wisconsin: Canoe Bay
Couples come to Canoe Bay to hide away on honeymoons or rekindle relationships in 23 rooms and cottages around Lake Wahdoon. Favorite activities include canoeing (of course), hiking or snowshoeing on the 280-acre couples-only property, taking horse-drawn carriage or sleigh rides at a nearby farm, having in-room relaxation massages and reading (the resort has an extensive library). Breakfast comes to rooms discreetly, adding to the atmosphere.
Branson, Missouri: Big Cedar Lodge
This resort calls itself "the sweetheart's paradise in the Ozarks." For Valentine's in 2022, you could choose from offerings like a Galentine's Day wine-tasting, romance-themed paint nights, couples trivia competition, spa treatments and more. A variety of upscale accommodations encourage you to snuggle up with your partner by the fire.
Dubuque, Iowa: Hotel Julien Dubuque
Built in 1839 in what is now known as Old Main District, this refurbished boutique hotel appeared in The Bachelor and maintains the romantic atmosphere with a luxury spa and onsite dining at Caroline's Restaurant. Packages might include champagne and chocolate covered strawberries.
Galena, Illinois, destinations
Fireplaces, whirlpools, hot tubs and a gourmet breakfast will pamper you in the luxurious accommodations at the Inn at Irish Hollow (scheduled to reopen September 8, 2022.) Choose from five private guest houses or three rooms in the main inn. Hiking (and in season, skiing) trails beckon those who want to explore nature, and nearby Galena holds many attractions as well.
There are plenty of reasons to plan a trip to Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa. Outdoorsy types can choose horseback riding, hiking, biking and then relaxing in the spa. On-site dining and other amenities mean you wouldn't have to leave Eagle Ridge; it would be a shame, though, to pass up the chance to browse in nearby historic Galena.
Columbus, Indiana: The Inn at Irwin Gardens
This early-20th-century Italianate-style inn features the original furnishings and sunken gardens built to resemble the ruins of Pompeii, where they will set up romantic treats. Hide away in a luxurious room and indulge in hearty breakfasts before touring the architectural gems of Columbus.
Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin: Blacksmith Inn on the Shore
Enjoy harbor views after a soak in a big tub at the cozy Blacksmith Inn on the Shore in Door County. Nice extras at this Baileys Harbor lodge include in-room whirlpools and gas fireplaces, plus kayaks and bikes. Choose a package to suit your event: Body Bliss, Bubbly or Fireside Romance.
Stillwater, Minnesota: Rivertown Inn
A stay at the Rivertown Inn feels just like slipping into the pages of a Victorian novel. Each of the nine intricately decorated suites and bedchambers are named for a 19th-century novelist, poet or literary figure. Especially dazzling: The Agatha Christie Grand Suite (pictured) with its Tiffany-style lamps, elegant fireplace and private outdoor garden terrace. Indulgent multicourse breakfasts might include dark chocolate pancakes with Belgian chocolate sauce.
Winona, Minnesota: Alexander Mansion Historic Bed and Breakfast
CD players hide in phonographs at this 1886 Victorian mansion. It's run by innkeepers who welcome you graciously, cook amazing frittatas and disappear when you need one-on-one time. All four tasteful guest rooms in this Mississippi River town B&B deliver sumptuous stays. When you venture out, you'll find that Winona delivers great vistas, a top-notch marine art museum and a charming downtown.
Lead, South Dakota: Spearfish Canyon Lodge
In winter, couples on a weekend getaway at Spearfish Canyon in the Black Hills can rent snowmobiles to travel the 350 miles of groomed trails. In summer, they hike trails to waterfalls and canyon walls, or drive to see more of South Dakota's Black Hills. When done, cozy up by the massive hearth in the lobby and rest on pillow-top mattresses.
Davenport, Iowa: Hotel Blackhawk and The Current Iowa
Two boutique hotels promise luxury stays in downtown Davenport: The Current Iowa in the 1910 Putnam building and the century-old Hotel Blackhawk. The Current puts the first rooftop bar in the Quad Cities; the Blackhawk includes a spa and bowling alley. Both offer packages that put a little something extra in your stay.
South Haven, Michigan: The Victoria Resort Bed and Breakfast
Relax in The Victoria Resort Bed and Breakfast's luxurious rooms or guest cottages a short walk from the beach and South Haven's many restaurants, shops and other attractions. All rooms feature Victorian-esque décor, spacious modern baths and flat-screen TVs; deluxe rooms offer whirlpool tubs and gas fireplaces. You can borrow bikes to cruise around town as well as enjoy the B&B's pool and tennis court.
Lutsen, Minnesota: Lutsen Resort on Lake Superior
Ski or kayak season, Lutsen Resort has the après activity down. After a candlelight dinner, unwind in front of your room's fireplace or in the whirlpool. Special occasions warrant even more special touches. During the day, enjoy hiking and exploring Minnesota's beautiful North Shore.
Willoughby, Ohio: Louis Penfield House
Twenty miles east of Cleveland, experience a three-bedroom Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian house set on 30 wooded acres as if it is your own. Spend the evening by the fire appreciating Wright's style after a hike along the Chagrin River, which cuts through the property.
Ozarks destinations
Guests looking for a quiet, secluded immersion into the Missouri Ozarks will enjoy the 500 acres of Stonewater Cove Resort, which in themselves are remote enough. But surrounded by thousands of acres of National Forest Service land, getting away from it all is truly possible here. All this peace with elegant accommodations.
At Garden House Bed and Breakfast bright and airy rooms overlooking Lake Ozark offer a perfect spot for unwinding. A full breakfast is delivered to your room or private patio.
Lawrence, Kansas, destinations
The Oread, a KU campus spot, boasts gracious accommodations and on-site fine dining.
Stay in one of the 48 suites at the historic Eldridge Hotel, established in 1925. Have a romantic dinner at the restaurant after a day of exploring Lawrence.
Oscoda, Michigan: Huron House Bed and Breakfast
The Huron House B&B, a 14-room couples-only enclave, offers luxury resort-style amenities such as huge four-posters with lush linens, fireplaces, Jacuzzis, wide-screen HD TVs, DVD and CD players, private decks and gorgeous views of Lake Huron. A complimentary breakfast (fresh croissants, coffee and juice) is placed outside your door each morning at your specified time.
Northeast Minnesota: Gunflint Lodge
Snowy cross-country ski trails, cabins with hot tubs and excellent food compete for couples' attention at Gunflint Lodge, tucked into northeast Minnesota's wilderness about an hour inland from Grand Marais. Check for romance packages or other specials.
Hermann, Missouri: Alpenhorn Gasthaus
Built in the 1860s, this redbrick B&B indulges couples in many ways: private accommodations, gourmet meals (by reservation only), a hot tub under the stars and a wine cellar twinkling with candlelight (numerous proposals have taken place there).