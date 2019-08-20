6 Incredible Places to Glamp Around the Midwest
The promise of starry summer nights begs for campfire chats and waking beneath a canopy of leaves. But we hear you: It might be too hot—or buggy, or even chilly. I don't have the gear. I'm just not that outdoorsy. That's why we're digging the glamping surge across the Midwest.
Sure, you've been able to rent a yurt here or there for years, but fancy camping is reaching new heights. In downtown Chicago, you can book the lavish Lotus Belle tent on the 16th-floor terrace of The Gwen hotel—for a cool $5,500. For a modest family budget, even the mega KOA campground chain has added covered-wagon suites and canvas tents with queen beds. Some of these retreats roll out full-on hotel treatment (duvets and private bathrooms). Others are more rustic, asking you to haul your gear down a short trail or light a woodstove for heat.
Admittedly, it's a bit ironic to see these structures of survival morphing into Instagram-candy vacay suites. But when they nudge more people into the outdoors, we aren't judging. In fact, we'll point you down some of our favorite paths.
Nomad Ridge at The Wilds, Cumberland, Ohio
Leave the kiddos at home for an adults-only safari at a wildlife park run by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Yurts perched on a hilltop come stocked like a hotel room—electricity, coffee maker and all. Step outside in the morning, and through the fog you might spot zebras, rhinos or other African animals grazing in pastures. From $399.
The Fields, South Haven, Michigan
Ten chic tents set among blueberry fields come with pillow-top beds, nice bathrooms, woodstoves and bonus perks, like wine tastings and bicycle rentals. Start your day with a chef-prepped farm breakfast in an outdoor gathering space before doing some yoga or wandering the trails. From $405.
Afton State Park, Hastings, Minnesota
Bunks sleep up to seven in two spacious yurts, just 20 miles east of the Twin Cities. Bring flashlights, bedding and matches for your stay in the St. Croix River Valley. You can follow trails to wildflower and prairie fields or head next door to Afton Alps for disc golf or traditional golf when snow isn't covering the slopes. From $80.
Bayfield County Rustic Yurts, Bayfield County, Wisconsin
Lake Superior shimmers just beyond two isolated yurts outside Bayfield outside Bayfield in northern Wisconsin. Near Cable, 55 miles inland, a third yurt accesses the famous American Birkebeiner Trail. The three properties are managed by the local Forestry and Parks Department. Pack it in at least 1/2 mile on foot to reach each spot. From $75.
Under Canvas Mount Rushmore, Keystone, South Dakota
Ponderosa pines poke at the sky above this rocky western landscape. But below the tree line (and 3.5 miles from the stone-face presidents), a new spread of white tents softens the landscape. Deluxe tents include a deck and private bathroom. All guests can buy adventure packages and enjoy cafe-style dining. From $184.
Camp Aramoni, Tonica, Illinois
Near Starved Rock State Park, the boutique campground includes 11 safari-style tents outfitted with comfortable furnishings and real doors (no flimsy flaps). Breakfast, dinner and nightly gourmet s'mores are included with your stay. Grab a cocktail in a restored Airstream and watch the sunset over the Vermilion River. From $450.