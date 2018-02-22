5 Don't-Miss Midwest Sculpture Parks

Call them gardens. Call them parks. Either way, these five sculpture hot spots prove why some art should be outside (and free for everyone to visit).

John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. You can spot horse figures by Deborah Butterfield in at least seven Midwest parks; this one is her largest piece.

Remove a museum's walls and roof, and rules seem to disappear, too. We're talking about artfully curated spaces where food, drink, running or loud voices aren't just allowed but encouraged. Spread a family picnic below an iconic hanging mobile by Alexander Calder. Or take laps with your pup around a bronze horse cast by Deborah Butterfield, one of the most-recognized American sculptors alive today.

The welcoming, come-as-you-are vibe in sculpture parks such as the Walker Art Center's in Minneapolis is no accident. It's city planning (and sometimes rural strategy) at its finest. Art and design transform empty plots of land into engaging gathering places for art buffs and newbies alike. Whether you want to contemplate and reflect or simply enjoy the sunshine, check out one of these five harmonious spaces.

Spoonbridge and Cherry, Walker Art Center and a Minneapolis Park (em)Spoonbridge and Cherry(/em) | Credit: Courtesy of Meet Minneapolis and Krivit Photography

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

There's a reason this free, serene garden in Minneapolis is a Best of the Midwest Award winner. At Walker Art Center's 11-acre garden, visitors pose with Gary Hume's Back of Snowman sculpture and survey Theaster Gates' 20-foot-tall pillar made of brick, granite and steel, Black Vessel for a Saint. Native plants let sunlight stream into every corner of the park. And Spoonbridge and Cherry remains an icon.

Don't Miss: Artists design new holes in the garden's technicolor mini golf course each year ($10 to play; free for ages 6 and under with a paid adult).

Wichita Art Museum's Art Garden Credit: Ryan Donnell

Wichita Art Museum's Art Garden

More than 70 species of trees and plants, most native to Kansas, line earthen berms and interwoven paths that provide varied vantage points of the sculptures at this art garden. "Viewing art from a lower elevation feels more intimate," says Terry Berkbuegler, whose firm Confluence designed the park. "A higher elevation has sweeping views of the river." The result: an artistic choose-your-own-adventure. Check out more of our favorite things to di in Wichita.

Don't Miss: Derek Porter's Pulse Field features 119 poles with blinking, solar-powered lights.

Ariel-Foundation Park The Tree of Life Labyrinth™ Credit: Courtesy of Ariel-Foundation Park

Ariel-Foundation Park, Mount Vernon, Ohio

Artists used high-concept recycling to reinvent the 250-acre site of the abandoned Pittsburgh Plate Glass factory, about an hour from Columbus. Salvaged steel makes up a cherry red, Hydra-like sculpture. Frosty blue crushed glass "flows" down a man-made grassy platform. And the redbrick wall ruins from the circa-1902 plant are so strangely beautiful, people have gotten married there.

Don't Miss: The park's centerpiece, the Rastin Observation Tower, is the tallest structure in Knox County at 280 feet (airplane pilots use it as a navigational feature).

Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park, University Park, Illinois Credit: Courtesy of Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park

Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park, University Park, Illinois

A 30-foot-tall Paul Bunyan slumps in the middle of a field, his fiberglass-and-steel frame reflecting exhaustion. Or perhaps dejection? After all, Illinois' "museum-in-the-prairie" contains little forest for the lumberman to chop. Instead, Paul and 28 other large-scale sculptures sit scattered across more than 100 acres of tallgrass at Governors State University. See a piece made from a railroad tank car, a concrete-and-steel flying saucer, and more.

Don't Miss Bruce Nauman mimics farm sheds in House Divided, featuring an interior that's split diagonally, at Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park.

John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Des Moines

In 2009, local philanthropists John and Mary Pappajohn donated 25 sculptures to the city, inspiring the transformation of a flat, nondescript green space into a community hub, and one of the most popular destinations in Des Moines. Today, office workers take noon walks along the winding paths, and teens snap photos inside Jaume Plensa's Nomade. Four geometric berms form subtle galleries that make the park seem bigger than its 4.4 acres. The biggest one provides the perfect hill for kids to roll down.

Don't Miss: On warm days, food trucks park by the garden. Grab a bite and dine amid the art.

