11 of the Most Dazzling Public Midwest Rose Gardens

Follow your nose to one of these noteworthy Midwest gardens for dazzling rose displays and heaps of planting inspiration.

Starting in late spring, public rose gardens throughout the Midwest put on a show, inspiring avid gardeners and nature enthusiasts with their vivid displays of color and beauty. These 11 gardens are beloved for their rich history and variety.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens Credit: Courtesy of Olbrich Botanical Gardens/Joe DeMaio

Rose Garden at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Madison

This two-acre, prairie-style garden blends roses with perennials, ornamental grasses, shrubs, trees and annuals. Climb the 30-foot Rose Garden Tower for dramatic overviews.

Krasberg Rose Garden at the Chicago Botanic Garden Credit: Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Krasberg Rose Garden at the Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, Illinois

A rose-shaped fountain bubbles amid 5,000-plus Midwest-friendly roses at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Gardeners will find many ideas for planting companions.

Reiman Gardens at Iowa State University Credit: Courtesy of Reiman Gardens

Reiman Gardens at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa

Iowa State's Griffith Buck was a pioneer in breeding carefree, cold-tolerant roses. The low-maintenance formal garden features dozens of his varieties, plus perennial pairing ideas.

Columbus Park of Roses Credit: Courtesy of Park of Roses

Park of Roses in Whetstone Park, Columbus, Ohio

More than 12,000 roses carpet one of the country's largest public rose gardens with more than 400 rose varieties from some of the oldest heritage types to the newest hybrids. Founded in 1953, the 13-acre park is an accredited arboretum and features an Italianate rose garden, a heritage rose garden, a backyard garden, and herb and perennial gardens.

Wells Fargo Rose Garden Credit: Courtesy of Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Rose Garden at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, Des Moines

At the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, the Wells Fargo Rose Garden, a modern front-yard potager, features a collection of shrub roses seasonally interplanted with herbs and edibles. The rose collection highlights a number of varieties developed by the late Iowa State University horticulture professor Dr. Griffith Buck and other contemporary cultivars that thrive in Midwest conditions.

Nan Elliott Memorial Rose Garden Credit: Courtesy of Nan Elliott Memorial Rose Garden

Nan Elliott Memorial Rose Garden, Alton, Illinois

The Nan Elliott Memorial Rose Garden is a garden jewel among the sports fields at Gordon Moore Community Park. Completed in 1980, the one-acre garden includes 1,600 roses and 150 varieties. The garden is also home to a carillon, which plays every half hour; carillon concerts are every Sunday at 5 p.m. through the summer.

Cantigny Rose Garden Credit: Courtesy of Cantigny Rose Garden

Cantigny Rose Garden, Wheaton, Illinois

Cantigny Park was the former 500-acre estate of Colonel Robert R. McCormick, the longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. The estate was named after Cantigny, the French village where McCormick commanded an artillery battalion in 1918 as a member of the U.S. Army's First Division. The Chicago Peace Rose, pictured here, was discovered on the estate and is part of the rose garden's collection of some 50 rose varieties.

Rose Gardens at Missouri Botanical Garden Credit: Kent Burgess

Rose Gardens at Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis

Roses were special to the late Henry Shaw, the founder of this renowned, 164-year-old garden. Today, two rose displays are filled with more than 1,500 roses and 250 varieties. The Gladney Rose Garden, created in 1917, houses many old garden roses arranged in a giant wheel pattern. The newer Anne and John Lehmann Rose Garden is less formal and features floribunda and shrub roses with popular fountains and pools.

Laura Conyers Smith Municipal Rose Garden Credit: Courtesy of Laura Conyers Smith Municipal Rose Garden

Laura Conyers Smith Municipal Rose Garden, Kansas City, Missouri

This historic 1.5-acre rose garden was originally established by the Kansas City Rose Society and designed in a circular fashion in 1931 by local landscape design firm Hare & Hare. The gardens were recently restored and now feature a central fountain, 66 stone pillars and 3,000 roses including 130 varieties.

Storz rose garden at Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha Credit: Courtesy of Visit Omaha

Robert H. Storz Family Rose Garden at Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha

Dedicated in 1997, this formal garden is planted with 2,000 roses including hybrid tea, grandiflora, floribunda, climbing and shrub roses. An armillary sphere sundial adorns the center of the garden and was designed by Nebraska artist Milt Heinrich.

Reinisch Rose Garden, Topeka, Kansas Credit: Courtesy of Reinisch Rose Garden

Reinisch Rose Garden, Topeka, Kansas