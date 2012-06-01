30 Great Midwest Fall Color Getaways

If you've only been to Michigan's Mackinac region during the summer (or never been at all), you owe yourself a fall trip. You'll find the best seats on ferries, prime lakeside-restaurant tables, wonderfully deserted hiking trails, bargain hotel rates—and stunning fall color.

Thanks to the insulating effects of the Great Lakes, the color show here often starts in late September and stretches into late October. Fall foliage forms a backdrop everywhere you turn: riding along on an island carriage tour; driving the Tunnel of Trees (State-119) near Cross Village; exploring Mackinac Island State Park; or crossing a forest-canopied bridge at Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park near Mackinaw City. See our trip guide to the Mackinac area.