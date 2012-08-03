25 Ultimate Fall Drives

Just 40 miles on State-46 separate Bloomington (great food), Nashville (quaint crafts shops) and Columbus (fascinating architecture), but they're some of the prettiest in Indiana. The drive passes harvest-gold farmland and thickly wooded Brown County State Park; allow at least a day per town.

Tip: The portion of the highway described above (dubbed Arts Road 46) is a tourism magnet for good reason, but we also enjoyed the less-traveled stretch of State-46 east of Columbus. Old German farms dot the hills, and picturesque churches host fried-chicken fund-raisers nearly every weekend.