25 Perfect Weekend Getaways

Sports are a big deal in this exciting capital city. Consider the Indy 500, the Colts and the NCAA Hall of Champions, to name a few. But pride extends to cultural destinations, too. View permanent European, Asian, contemporary and African collections on 152 sculpture-dotted acres at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.

The ethnically diverse Broad Ripple Village has an array of cafes, art galleries, shops and brewpubs in cottages and pastel storefronts. We especially love Public Greens (Indy's first non-profit restaurant) and The Cake Bake Shop (a Parisian bakery serving macarons and cupcakes). Walk off meals at White River State Park, with paths leading past the Indianapolis Zoo, Indiana State Museum and the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art.