15 Great Midwest Winter Weekend Escapes

The Hocking Hills' rock formations and caves become even more dramatic in winter, when snow settles on the damp rocks and bare trees, and water freezes into huge icicles.

At Glenlaurel Inn & Spa nearby, inventive food and plush cabins balance brisk hikes for a perfectly woodsy winter getaway. Guests retreat to nicely appointed, Scottish-theme cottages and rooms, some with hot tubs and some with two-person whirlpools. Meals are an occasion: Six- and seven-course dinners are served in the Manor House (where a bagpiper in full kilt dress pipes on the weekends).