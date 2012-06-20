15 Favorite Midwest Amusement Parks
Whether you're looking for thrill rides or family time, these Midwest theme parks deliver a day (or more!) of fun. Check out our tips to make the most of your trip.
Bloomington, Minnesota: Nickelodeon Universe
It's hard to miss this colorful indoor park when you visit Bloomington's Mall of America. A variety of innovative rides and attractions offers more entertainment than you ever thought could fit into 7 acres.
Big Thrill: Climb into a shell and grab your wings on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Shock, a partially self-controlled flight that swoops and dives over the park.
Family Favorite: Try the Back at the Barnyard Hayride coaster.
Travel Tip: If you're only here for a couple rides and not the entire day, purchase a point pass instead of a wristband to save some dough.
Branson, Missouri: Silver Dollar City
Ozark culture mixes with traditional theme park fare on this scenic wooded property near Table Rock Lake. More than 100 craftspeople sell wares—from jewelry to homemade candy—among the park's 40+ rides and attractions.
Big Thrill: WildFire zips brave riders through five inversions at speeds reaching 66 mph. Admire the beautiful view before plunging down the 15-story drop.
Family Favorite: Meet goats, rabbits and other animals found on 19th century homesteads at The Homestead Animal Barnyard.
Travel Tip: When it comes to amusement park food, Silver Dollar City reigns. Swing by Sullivan's Mill for a loaf of Frank Capps' to-die-for cinnamon bread.
Sandusky, Ohio: Cedar Point
The self-proclaimed roller coaster capital of the world lives up to its title with 17 scream machines on a 365-acre Lake Erie peninsula. While rides and attractions have come and gone since the park's 1870 opening, the fun beachside vibe remains.
Big Thrill: Launch from 0 to 120 mph in less than 4 seconds, then race up a 42-story vertical hill on Top Thrill Dragster, only to spiral down again. It's 17 seconds of breathtaking fun.
Family Favorite: Enjoy stunning views of Lake Erie and the park from the 14-story Giant Wheel, one of the largest Ferris wheels in North America.
Travel Tip: The historic on-site Hotel Breakers offers beach access, discounted tickets and early entry into the park.
Gurnee, Illinois: Six Flags Great America
State-of-the-art roller coasters and a 20-acre water park draw visitors to this popular park 45 minutes northwest of Chicago. Cap off your day with Looney Tunes character meet-and-greets.
Big Thrill: Imagine riding a roller coaster with no track above or below you. It's possible with X Flight, a 3,000-foot-long wing coaster that dives into five inversions.
Family Favorite: Take a ride on the grand Columbia Carousel, a double-decker classic standing 10 stories tall.
Travel Tip: Avoid sticker shock at the front gate by purchasing tickets online for discounts.
Arnolds Park, Iowa: Arnolds Park
Enjoy the nostalgia wave at this charming waterfront amusement park on Lake Okoboji. We love that some things never get old here, like the giggles we get on the Tilt-A-Whirl or the tempting smell of a funnel cake.
Big Thrill: The Legend Roller Coaster started thrilling guests back in 1927, and the ride still delivers. A $1-million renovation helped preserve the wooden coaster's structural integrity for generations to come.
Family Favorite: Savor the beautiful lake views from the Ferris wheel. Take a spin during the day and then again at night for a change of scenery.
Travel Tip: Don't let a cool or cloudy day scare you away from the park. In fact, it's the best time to visit. One of our writers rode the Legend 26 times on a drizzly day because there were no lines!
Santa Claus, Indiana: Holiday World and Splashin' Safari
This holiday-themed park in tiny Santa Claus simply can't be beat in combining coaster thrills with water slide spills. Nowhere else can you ride the nation's first launched wing coaster, Thunderbird, and two of the world's longest water coasters in the same day.
Big Thrill: Roller coaster enthusiasts come in droves to ride The Voyage, a 1.2-mile wooden giant delivering 24 seconds of weightlessness during the nearly 3-minute ride.
Family Favorite: Splashin' Safari's two water coasters, Mammoth and Wildebeest, are the most popular rides in the park. Arrive early for a thrilling journey without a long wait on these megaslides.
Travel Tip: Take advantage of the free unlimited soft drinks included with admission. Fill up at any self-serve drink station.
Wisconsin Dells: Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park
No matter the weather, this impressive Dells resort keeps the fun going with outdoor and indoor amusement parks and water parks. Stay on site at the Hotel Rome for all-inclusive access to the parks' towering roller coasters, water slides and go-kart tracks.
Big Thrill: You won't find a taller and faster coaster in the Dells than Hades 360, a 160-foot-tall wooden giant that dives into an underground coaster tunnel and speeds through a soaring loop.
Family Favorite: Brace yourself for 9-foot-tall waves of water every 90 seconds in the sprawling Poseidon's Rage wave pool.
Travel Tip: If you're staying on-site, you can also enjoy free championship golf.
Eureka, Missouri: Six Flags St. Louis
An area loosely themed to resemble the 1904 World's Fair welcomes guests to this sprawling park 30 minutes from downtown St. Louis. From the fair, branch off into an eclectic mix of themed areas, including the whimsical Bugs Bunny National Park and the action-packed DC Comics Plaza.
Big Thrill: Reach heights of 113 feet while flipping wildly in a gondola on the King Arthur-themed Xcalibur.
Family Favorite: Tsunami Soaker adds water to the traditional tea cups ride. Riders soak their neighbors with water cannons while spinning in multi-person rafts.
Travel Tip: You'll want to catch at least one of the quality shows while you're in the park. Stop by Guest Relations or any of the show venues to pick up a schedule.
Shakopee, Minnesota: Valleyfair
Families love this suburban Minneapolis park for old favorites including the High Roller wooden coaster, but there's always something new happening, too. The addition of Americana-themed area Route 76 features refreshed versions of classic rides like the Tilt-a-Whirl and Scrambler.
Big Thrill: Choose to be blasted into the sky or dropped back to Earth on the 275-foot Power Tower. It's a rush you and your stomach won't soon forget.
Family Favorite: Cruise along Antique Autos' 1,100 feet of track in a replica of a 1910 Cadillac touring car. The ride is one of a handful that's been around since the park's opening in 1976.
Travel Tip: Visit the Galaxy Theater on hot days to cool off, rest your legs and enjoy live entertainment.
Kansas City, Missouri: Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun
Loosely based on Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, Kansas City's premier park takes you through themed areas like Scandinavia and the Orient, providing traditional rides and attractions with a fun twist.
Big Thrill: Soar through the sky on SteelHawk, a towering 301-foot-tall swing ride that dominates the park's skyline.
Family Favorite: Kids gleefully run around Camp Snoopy, hopping on family attractions like Snoopy's Rocket Express and Lucy's Tugboat.
Muskegon, Michigan: Michigan's Adventure
Michigan's largest amusement and water park features more than 60 rides and attractions, including seven roller coasters and more than 20 water slides. It also offers one of the most reasonable ticket prices for such a big park.
Big Thrill: Annually ranked one of the best wooden roller coasters in the world, Shivering Timbers never lets up on its 1-mile journey, reaching top speeds of 65 mph while delivering plenty of weightless moments along the way.
Family Favorite: Take a relaxing break on the Swan Boats, but try not to paddle yourself into the spray of a water fountain- unless you're looking for a refreshing cooldown.
Travel Tip: After getting soaked on one of the park's many water rides, hit the Flying Trapeze swing ride for a soaring spin cycle.
Altoona, Iowa: Adventureland
Visiting Iowa's capital city? Fifteen minutes east of Des Moines, Adventureland boasts beautiful landscaping and friendly employees as well as more than 100 rides, shows and attractions. A water park expansion added 13 slides, lazy river and swim-up bar.
Big Thrill: A burst of energy launches riders 200 feet into the air on Space Shot. Enjoy the view of surrounding cornfields and the Des Moines skyline as a cushion of air gently brings you back to Earth.
Family Favorite: Glide across the treetops on Sky Ride, a ski lift-style attraction purchased from the World's Fair in 1975.
Travel Tip: Arrive early and head straight for Adventure Bay water park, because it gets crowded in the afternoon, especially on summer weekends.
Mason, Ohio: Kings Island
At Kings Island, you can see the multitude of towering thrill rides— and an impressive replica of the Eiffel Tower—from miles away. Walk through the front gates and you'll find enough family rides, shops and live entertainment to easily fill two days.
Big Thrill: Brave Banshee, the world's longest inverted (hanging) roller coaster. The wild ride tears through seven inversions at speeds reaching 68 miles per hour.
Family Favorite: Scale replicas of 1800s locomotives transport guests to and from Soak City Waterpark on the K.I. and Miami Valley Railroad. Have the camera out during this scenic eight-minute trip.
Travel Tip: Thrill seekers love to hit the Beast and Diamondback coasters first thing in the morning. Save these rides for later in the day to avoid long lines.
Green Bay, Wisconsin: Bay Beach
Built as a private beach resort in 1892, Bay Beach continues to be a family destination offering 19 rides and a dance hall along the shores of Green Bay. We love that most rides cost just 25 to 50 cents, although a spin on the roller coaster is well worth "splurging" a buck.
Big Thrill: The Zippin Pippin roller coaster is Bay Beach's biggest ride—and also one of its most popular.
Family Favorite: Enjoy a game of bumper tag on classic Bumper Cars.
Travel Tip: It's not just the rides that are affordable here. Dig into nachos, snow cones, cotton candy and more from one of the concession stands—all typically for $1.50 or less.
Monticello, Indiana: Indiana Beach
Opened in 1926, Indiana Beach continues to be a Midwest Coney Island with its classic carnivallike atmosphere along Lake Shafer. This vibe hasn't changed (and that's a good thing) despite the addition of more modern attractions, including zip lines and a high ropes course.
Big Thrill: As if a vertical plunge wasn't enough, the Steel Hawg roller coaster's first drop is 111 degrees-one of the steepest in the world.
Family Favorite: Catch the wind and steer your plane over the waters of Lake Shafer on Air Crow, a swing ride that lets you choose your thrill level.
Travel Tip: If it's offered while you're there, don't miss the Indiana Beach Ski Show, a spectacle filled with thrilling stunts on the lake.