15 Favorite Midwest Amusement Parks

It's hard to miss this colorful indoor park when you visit Bloomington's Mall of America. A variety of innovative rides and attractions offers more entertainment than you ever thought could fit into 7 acres.

Big Thrill: Climb into a shell and grab your wings on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Shock, a partially self-controlled flight that swoops and dives over the park.

Family Favorite: Try the Back at the Barnyard Hayride coaster.

Travel Tip: If you're only here for a couple rides and not the entire day, purchase a point pass instead of a wristband to save some dough.