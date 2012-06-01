10 Perfect Christmas Shopping Getaways

Horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and dazzling lights add holiday charm to Omaha's Old Market, a 12-square-block revived warehouse district. Shop for antiques, books, music, clothing, gifts, custom jewelry, home decor and more. Nouvelle Eve lures fashion-conscious suburbanites. Munch on pretzel sticks dunked in caramel, nuts and chocolate, dubbed "Chicken Legs," at the Old Market Candy Shop. Omaha's lively restaurant scene offers tempting options such as mouth-watering pizzas and specials at Pitch, lahvosh in a variety of options at M's Pub, and a Reuben made with the original recipe at Crescent Moon.

For overnight visitors, the Residence Inn Omaha Downtown in a historic downtown building puts you close to the Old Market; the Magnolia has cozy touches such as nightly milk and cookies, and a gingerbread village for all to see. The city's Holiday Lights Festival adds sparkle to everything.