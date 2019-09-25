Around the Region

Explore the Midwest with stories and ideas that give you the best destinations across all the Midwest—Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin—plus tips for exploring bordering states such as Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Independent Cinemas Think Outside the Box (Office)

A new wave of independent Midwest cinemas goes way beyond four walls and a film.
12 Editor Picks for This Fall

Our writers and editors share their top picks for home, garden, life, food and travel. Check out ceramic art tiles, the newly renovated home of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, delicious blueberry cereal bars and more.
Heaven Scent: Irresistible Perfume and Home Fragrances

Whether you spray, soak, strike a match or hit the town, these innovative takes on perfume and home fragrances are sure to tickle your senses.
Fresh Midwest Spots to Play, Eat, Drink and Stay

Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
Our Staffers' Favorite Fall Escapes

New Midwest Spots to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay

Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
7 Great Aerial Shots of the Midwest

These bird’s-eye vistas show some of the vibrant cities and natural beauty of the Midwest—an area we’re proud to consider the middle of everywhere.
Music as Medicine? Absolutely

Live shows are back! Attend a spaced-out concert—or crank the tunes at home—and savor the health perks.
Home Sweet Home Away: 4 Dreamy Vacation Rentals

Flyover Country? See What You're Missing

Bouquets of Joy From U-Pick Flower Farms

12 Editor Picks for This Summer

10 Cool Midwest Ice Cream Shops

Summer is just around the corner, and we’re craving ice cream in creative flavors. Here are some favorite artisan ice cream shops throughout the Midwest. Check them out on your next road trip—or for some, order online and enjoy these sweet treats at home.

New Midwest Places to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay

Midwest Living May/June 2021 Issue

13 Editor Picks for This Summer

Sailing Schools for Beginners

6 Must-Haves to Beat the Sun

Discover an Urban Oasis at Midwest Public Gardens

Midwest Lake Resorts For Great Getaways

Spring Getaway on Missouri’s Historic Katy Trail

Our Guide to Midwest Honey Finds

13 Editor Picks for This Spring

Try Golfing for Fitness

Midwest Living's Best of the Midwest Winners 2021

What's New in the Midwest This Year

7 Inspirational Women Who Are Making A Difference

This Is What Happens When Moms And Their Kids Run A Business

Ayurveda You Can Try at Home—Or at a New Wisconsin Spa

A Split-Level Home Reimagined

13 Editor Picks For This Winter

Warm-Weather Getaway to Savannah, Georgia

Readers’ All-Time Favorite Holiday Movies

Midwest Living Countdown to 2021

Midwest Living Good Neighbors

Every Bouquet Benefits A Midwest Charity at Flowers for Dreams

9 Ways to Enjoy the Holidays in Indianapolis

13 Editor Tips For The Holidays

