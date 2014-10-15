Garden Glow, Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis More than a million lights turn the garden into magical holiday scenes. Visitors can also enjoy s'mores, drinks and entertainment. November 19, 2022-January 7, 2023.

Country Club Plaza Lights, Kansas City The 92nd annual lighting ceremony will kick off this year on Thanksgiving. The lights will be on through January 9, 2023. It's a decorating touch that lends even more romance to the beautiful Spanish-inspired architecture in this 15-block mecca of shopping and dining.

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City, Branson Come for 6.5 million twinkling lights, more than 30 live holiday shows on outdoor stages, shopping, dining and more. Reservations required. November 5-December 30, 2022.

Celebration of Lights, O'Fallon Fort Zumwalt Park is merry and bright with more than a million lights. Visitors can drive or stroll through the park or, on designated nights, take carriage, train and sleigh rides. Advance reservations required. Open most nights November 25-December 30, 2022.