Travel

Find out about great destinations throughout the Midwest, including the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Most Recent

A Fifth-Generation Fireworks Family Thrives Outside Cincinnati

Ohio-based Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks is known around the world for award-winning pyrotechnic displays—including Cincinnati’s signature Labor Day weekend show.
Independent Cinemas Think Outside the Box (Office)

A new wave of independent Midwest cinemas goes way beyond four walls and a film.
A Cultural Crossroads in North Dakota's Pembina Gorge

In North Dakota, Pembina Gorge’s patchwork of state-protected lands marks a cultural crossroads (and looks lovely dressed in fall finery).
Take a Trip Down Kansas City's Taco Trail

Barbecue hogs the spotlight in Kansas City, Missouri, but a diverse Mexican food scene warrants a special trip across the state line into Kansas City, Kansas.
12 Editor Picks for This Fall

Our writers and editors share their top picks for home, garden, life, food and travel. Check out ceramic art tiles, the newly renovated home of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, delicious blueberry cereal bars and more.
Heaven Scent: Irresistible Perfume and Home Fragrances

Whether you spray, soak, strike a match or hit the town, these innovative takes on perfume and home fragrances are sure to tickle your senses.
More Travel

10 Great Things To Do In Madison This Fall

It’s not just the crisp air or the hum of students back on campus. This fall, Madison, Wisconsin shines as favorite events return from a pandemic hiatus.
A Hunger to Change the Restaurant Industry

What would a more equitable, sustainable restaurant industry look like? This Detroiter is on a mission to find out.
Discover Chicago's Secret Side in This New Guidebook

Fresh Midwest Spots to Play, Eat, Drink and Stay

Our Staffers' Favorite Fall Escapes

Fall Getaway to Marion, Illinois

Fall Road Trip to Minnesota's North Shore

A three-generation camping trip takes our executive editor to the far reaches (oh, Canada!) of Minnesota’s rugged North Shore.

All Travel

The Best of Fall in Galena, Illinois

Fall Escape to South Dakota's Black Hills

10 Local Favorites in Iowa's Lake Okoboji Area

14 Art Exhibits You'll Want To See This Summer 

Indiana Exhibit Shows Off Glenn Close Costumes

Midwest Living Road Rally 2021: The Wild Wonders of Missouri's Ozarks

New Midwest Spots to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay

Meet the Artist: Sydney G. James

Behind the Scenes at Iowa's State Fair Cookie Contest

Road Rally 2021: The Wild Wonder of Missouri's Ozarks

7 Great Aerial Shots of the Midwest

Music as Medicine? Absolutely

Home Sweet Home Away: 4 Dreamy Vacation Rentals

Flyover Country? See What You're Missing

Bouquets of Joy From U-Pick Flower Farms

This is What Small Acts of Kindness Can Do

12 Editor Picks for This Summer

Summer Getaway in Akron, Ohio

Paws for a Cause At a Doggy Day Care

Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen Mansion

Tiny Town Humboldt Gets Big Revival

10 Cool Midwest Ice Cream Shops

Hit The Road on The Newest Additions to America’s Byways

LGBTQIA-Owned Midwest Businesses Get Ready for Pride Month

Explore Midwest Historic Homes and Gardens

