West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce

At Okra African Grill, this chicken is served bowl-style, with sauteed or grilled seasoned bell peppers, as well as fried sweet plantains. To fry plantains: In a large skillet, heat oil to 325°F. Peel 2 or 3 ripe plantains and slice crosswise into 1-inch pieces. Carefully add half of the plantains to oil and fry until golden yellow in color, about 2 to 3 minutes. When they are starting to get golden brown on one side flip to the other and cook 2 to 3 minutes on the second side. With a spider or slotted spoon, remove the plantains from the pan and place them on a paper towel on a plate to catch the excess grease. Salt to taste while hot, adding a sprinkle of cayenne pepper if desired.