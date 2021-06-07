West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce
At Okra African Grill in Omaha, Togolese chef Nina Sodji serves this spicy anise-flavored chicken over rice. Her favorite sides:sauteed lightly seasoned bell peppers and Fried Plantains (recipe included). For extra kick, add the West African Green Pepper Sauce (recipe available on midwestliving.com).
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Make It a Bowl
At Okra African Grill, this chicken is served bowl-style, with sauteed or grilled seasoned bell peppers, as well as fried sweet plantains. To fry plantains: In a large skillet, heat oil to 325°F. Peel 2 or 3 ripe plantains and slice crosswise into 1-inch pieces. Carefully add half of the plantains to oil and fry until golden yellow in color, about 2 to 3 minutes. When they are starting to get golden brown on one side flip to the other and cook 2 to 3 minutes on the second side. With a spider or slotted spoon, remove the plantains from the pan and place them on a paper towel on a plate to catch the excess grease. Salt to taste while hot, adding a sprinkle of cayenne pepper if desired.