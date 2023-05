Sunny Broccoli Salad Rating: 5 stars 1 Ratings 5 star values: 1

Sunny Broccoli Salad

This nutrient-packed salad is a classic for good reason. The combination of sweet raisins, nutty sunflower seeds, smoky bacon and crisp broccoli is irresistible. Source: Midwest Living

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise or reduced-fat mayonnaise dressing or salad dressing

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup raisins

3 - 5 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons vinegar

7 cups chopped fresh broccoli florets

½ cup sunflower seeds

8 slices bacon, crisp-cooked, drained and crumbled Directions Instructions Checklist Step 1 In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, onion, raisins, sugar and vinegar. Add chopped broccoli and stir to coat. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. Advertisement

Just before serving, stir in sunflower seeds and bacon.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 232 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 14mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 11g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 5g; vitamin a 1256.5IU; vitamin c 39.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 44.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 255mg; potassium 248mg; calcium 29mg; iron 1mg.

