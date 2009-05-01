Grilled Green Beans with Shallots and Sesame Seeds

Rating: Unrated

Make a whole meal on the grill. Wrapped in a foil packet, this flavored vegetable side dish can be grilled alongside meat at a cookout.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
15 mins
grill:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss together beans, shallots, water, oil, and soy sauce; set aside.

  • Fold a 36x18-inch piece of heavy foil in half to make an 18-inch square. Place bean mixture in center of foil. Bring together 2 opposite edges of foil; seal with a double fold. Fold remaining edges together to enclose the beans, leaving space for steam to build.

For a charcoal grill:

  • Place bean packet on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals. Grill for 20 minutes, turning once. Remove packet from the grill and cool slightly. Carefully open packet (some steam will escape). Return open foil packet to the grill rack. Continue grilling 5 minutes more or until beans are just browned and crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place packet on grill rack. Cover and grill beans as above.)

  • To serve, transfer beans to a large serving bowl. Add basil, mint and sesame seeds. Toss gently to combine. Season to taste with sea salt. Makes 6 side-dish servings.

Oven Grilled Green Beans:

Prepare as above, except place bean mixture in a shallow baking pan. Bake in a 450 degree F oven for 20 minutes, stirring once, or until beans are just browned and crisp-tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; fat 3g; carbohydrates 6g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; sodium 104mg; potassium 175mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.1mg.
