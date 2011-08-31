Raspberry Cream Tart

This pretty (and easy) dessert has a crust made of refrigerated sugar cookie dough.

Source: Midwest Living

bake:
35 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
8
  • Press cookie dough slices into bottom and fluted sides of a greased 11-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Do not prick. (Or, press onto bottom of greased 12-inch pizza pan.) Bake in a 350° oven 20 minutes or until light brown. Remove from oven; set aside.

  • In a small bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium-high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1/4 cup sugar, the egg, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla. Beat until combined. Pour cheese mixture over warm crust and spread evenly.

  • Arrange the raspberries in a single layer on top of cheese mixture. Sprinkle raspberries with 2 teaspoons sugar. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes more or until or until cheese mixture is set. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

  • Just before serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Per Serving:
388 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 67mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 47g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 22g; protein 5g; vitamin a 340.1IU; vitamin c 8.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 319mg; potassium 169mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 1.6mg.
