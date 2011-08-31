Peach Kuchen

Fresh peach slices are covered in a custard filling for this dessert. It's finished off with a crumbly cinnamon-sugar topping.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
45 mins
cool:
2 hrs
bake:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Kuchen Crust. Use your hands to slightly flatten dough. Roll dough from center to edges into a 12-inch circle. Transfer dough to a deep-dish 9-inch pie plate, trim and crimp edge as desired.

For topping:

  • In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside.

For filling:

  • In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg. Sprinkle piecrust with cinnamon mixture. Top with sliced peaches.

For custard:

  • In a medium bowl, stir together 3/4 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons flour. Add milk and eggs; mix well.

  • Pour custard over peach mixture and sprinkle with the topping. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 1 hour or until center is set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and refrigerate any remaining kuchen. Makes 12 servings.

Kuchen Crust

In a medium bowl, stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Add 2 tablespoons milk and 1 egg, lightly beaten, all at once. Using a fork, stir just until moistened. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing dough for 4 to 6 strokes or just until dough holds together. Continue as directed in Step 1.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 100mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 42g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 5g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; sodium 145mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.4mg.
