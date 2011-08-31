Peach Kuchen
Fresh peach slices are covered in a custard filling for this dessert. It's finished off with a crumbly cinnamon-sugar topping.
Source: Midwest Living
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Kuchen Crust
In a medium bowl, stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Add 2 tablespoons milk and 1 egg, lightly beaten, all at once. Using a fork, stir just until moistened. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing dough for 4 to 6 strokes or just until dough holds together. Continue as directed in Step 1.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
298 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 100mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 42g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 5g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; sodium 145mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.4mg.