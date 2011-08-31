Apple-Butter Pumpkin Pie

This classic pie gets even better with apple butter, another autumn favorite. It adds extra sweetness and a slightly softer texture. The streusel topping adds a bit of crunch.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
30 mins
bake:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the Nut Pastry. On lightly floured surface, roll out half of the pastry to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Ease into pie plate; trim pastry to edge of pie plate. Roll out remaining pastry to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out 1/2- to 1-inch fall or holiday designs. In a small bowl combine the 1 egg and water. Brush over edge of pastry in pie plate. Arrange cutouts around edge of pastry. Brush cutouts with egg mixture. Sprinkle with granulated sugar, if you like. Set pie plate aside.

For filling:

  • In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin, 1/2 cup brown sugar, apple butter, cinnamon, ginger, salt and cloves. Add 2 eggs and egg yolk; beat lightly with a fork just till combined. Gradually add whipping cream; stir till combined. Turn into prepared crust.

  • Loosely cover edge of pastry with foil to prevent overbrowning. Bake in a 375°F oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil; bake 20 minutes more. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the nuts, butter, flour and 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Sprinkle over the pie. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes more or till a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

  • Cool on wire rack. Cover and chill in the refrigerator within 2 hours. Serve with whipped cream, if you like. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Nut Pastry

In a medium bowl stir together 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea-size. Stir in 1/2 cup ground pecans or walnuts. Sprinkle water, 1 tablespoon at a time, over mixture and toss till moistened (8 to 10 tablespoons total). Form pastry into a ball.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
665 calories; fat 37g; cholesterol 135mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 75g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 38g; protein 9g; vitamin a 11953.2IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; sodium 365mg; calcium 90.9mg; iron 4mg.
