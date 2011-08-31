Apple-Butter Pumpkin Pie

Prepare the Nut Pastry. On lightly floured surface, roll out half of the pastry to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Ease into pie plate; trim pastry to edge of pie plate. Roll out remaining pastry to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out 1/2- to 1-inch fall or holiday designs. In a small bowl combine the 1 egg and water. Brush over edge of pastry in pie plate. Arrange cutouts around edge of pastry. Brush cutouts with egg mixture. Sprinkle with granulated sugar, if you like. Set pie plate aside.