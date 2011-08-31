Apple-Butter Pumpkin Pie
This classic pie gets even better with apple butter, another autumn favorite. It adds extra sweetness and a slightly softer texture. The streusel topping adds a bit of crunch.
Source: Midwest Living
Ingredients
Directions
Nut Pastry
In a medium bowl stir together 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea-size. Stir in 1/2 cup ground pecans or walnuts. Sprinkle water, 1 tablespoon at a time, over mixture and toss till moistened (8 to 10 tablespoons total). Form pastry into a ball.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
665 calories; fat 37g; cholesterol 135mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 75g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 38g; protein 9g; vitamin a 11953.2IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; sodium 365mg; calcium 90.9mg; iron 4mg.