Heavenly Chiffon Cake

Serve this light and airy spice cake after a heavy meal. It's drizzled with a sweet, buttery frosting.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
25 mins
bake:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Make a well in the center of the mixture Add oil, yolks, and water. Beat with electric mixer on low to medium speed until combined. Beat on high speed for about 5 minutes or until satin smooth. Set aside.

  • Thoroughly wash beaters. In a very large mixing bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Pour batter in thin stream over egg whites; gently fold together.

  • Pour batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Place pan on a baking sheet or pizza pan. Bake in a 325°F oven for 60 to 65 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Immediately invert cake in pan. Cool completely.

  • Gently loosen sides of cake from pan with a spatula or knife. Invert cake over a serving plate and remove pan. Drizzle with Browned Butter Icing and sprinkle with nuts.

Browned Butter Frosting

In a small saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons butter over medium-low heat for about 15 minutes or until browned. Remove browned butter from heat. Place sifted 2 cups sifted powdered sugar in a medium bowl. Stir in browned butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 3 to 4 tablespoons milk until icing consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 133mg; carbohydrates 58g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 6g; sodium 268mg.
