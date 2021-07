For syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine the 2 cups water, the honey and lavender buds. Bring to boiling over medium heat; remove saucepan from heat as soon as the syrup comes to a boil. Let steep for 10 minutes. Pour syrup through a fine mesh sieve into a 2-quart pitcher; discard lavender buds. Let cool to room temperature; stir in lemon juice. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours.