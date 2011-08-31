Tomato-Lentil Soup

Lentils, brown rice, vegetables, and herbs make this a hearty meatless meal that will warm you up on cold winter days.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven or kettle, combine water, undrained tomatoes, carrots, lentils, onions, celery, bouillon granules, garlic, bay leaf, basil, oregano, and thyme. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook the brown rice according to the directions on the package.

  • Remove and discard the bay leaf from lentil mixture. Stir in parsley, salt, vinegar, and pepper. Stir in cooked rice. Garnish each serving with green onions, if you like. Makes 5 or 6 servings.

Note:

You can double the recipe. Seal, label, and freeze any remaining soup in a freezer container. To serve, let the soup thaw in the refrigerator overnight, so you won't break up the lentils during heating. Reheat in a saucepan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 53g; insoluble fiber 15g; protein 14g; vitamin a 10641IU; vitamin c 51mg; sodium 988mg.
