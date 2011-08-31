Crispy Beer Batter Fried Walleye with Mango Sweet-and-Sour Sauce

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar and 4 teaspoons cornstarch. Stir in 1 1/4 cups rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon fish sauce (nam pla) (if you like), 2 teaspoons minced garlic, and 2 teaspoons Asian chili sauce with garlic or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more or until reduced and flavor reaches desired intensity. Remove from heat. Stir in 1/2 cup finely chopped mango. (Other fruits such as fresh peaches, raspberries, wild blueberries or strawberries or a combination of fruits may be substituted for mango.) Serve sauce warm with fried walleye. (Cover and chill any leftovers up to 2 days.) Makes about 2 cups.