Crispy Beer Batter Fried Walleye with Mango Sweet-and-Sour Sauce

An Asian-inspired fruit sauce is served with the fried fish in this dinner recipe.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Cut fillets into finger-size strips.

For beer batter:

  • In a large bowl, whisk the 1-1/2 cups flour, paprika, salt and black pepper together until well combined. Whisk in beer to make a thin batter, not much thicker than buttermilk.

  • In a shallow dish or a 9-inch pie plate, place the 1/2 cup flour. Coat (dredge) fish strips in flour and shake off excess. Dip fish into beer batter; allow excess batter to drip off fish.

  • Carefully add fish strips, 3 or 4 at a time, into deep hot fat (375 degrees F). Fry about 2 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Drain on wire racks or on several layers of paper towels. Keep cooked fish warm on a baking sheet in a 300 degree F oven while frying remaining fish.

  • To serve, cover the bottom of 6 warmed dinner plates with 1/3 cup of the sauce. Sprinkle the red peppers and green onion tops over sauce. Place fish strips on top. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Mango Sweet-and-Sour Sauce

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar and 4 teaspoons cornstarch. Stir in 1 1/4 cups rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon fish sauce (nam pla) (if you like), 2 teaspoons minced garlic, and 2 teaspoons Asian chili sauce with garlic or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more or until reduced and flavor reaches desired intensity. Remove from heat. Stir in 1/2 cup finely chopped mango. (Other fruits such as fresh peaches, raspberries, wild blueberries or strawberries or a combination of fruits may be substituted for mango.) Serve sauce warm with fried walleye. (Cover and chill any leftovers up to 2 days.) Makes about 2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 98mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 80g; insoluble fiber 4g; protein 27g; vitamin a 2235.2IU; vitamin c 28.3mg; sodium 1055mg; calcium 161.5mg; iron 5mg.
