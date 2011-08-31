Springfield Horseshoe Sandwich
Source: Midwest Living
Horseshoe Cheese-Beer Sauce
In a saucepan, melt together 3 cups shredded processed American or American cheese and 2 tablespoons butter over low heat. Stir in 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard, and dash cayenne pepper. Beat together 2 egg yolks and 1/2 cup beer. Add the yolk mixture to the saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture thickens and begins to bubble around the edges. Makes 2 cups.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
588 calories; fat 34g; cholesterol 206mg; carbohydrates 33g; sodium 2036mg.