Asian Coleslaw

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Uncooked ramen noodles, almonds and sunflower seeds add crunch to this side salad. Quick to prepare and easy to tote, it's an obvious choice for potlucks and camping.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine coleslaw mix, green onions, ramen noodles (set aside seasoning packet for the dressing), almonds, and sunflower nuts in a salad bowl. Chill, covered, until serving time, up to 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • For dressing: In a screw-top jar, combine oil, vinegar, sugar, pepper and seasoning from the package of noodles. Cover and shake. Chill until serving time.

  • Before serving, shake dressing; pour over salad and toss to coat. If you like, garnish salad with additional sliced green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; fat 16g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 10g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 4g; vitamin a 874IU; vitamin c 13.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 34.2mcg; sodium 136mg; potassium 160mg; calcium 37mg; iron 0.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 01/29/2022