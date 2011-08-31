Mix-and-Match Cornbread

Rating: Unrated

Make this favorite side-dish bread just the way you want it using one or all of the many variations in this recipe.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
15 mins
cool:
20 mins
bake:
18 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
9
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 9x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. In a medium mixing bowl stir together Cornmeal Option, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a small mixing bowl whisk together Liquid Option, eggs, and butter. Add to dry mixture and stir until just combined (do not overmix). Fold in Stir-In Option, if you like.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in a 425 degree F oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly; serve warm with Serving Option, if you like. Makes 9 servings.

Cornmeal Options:

  • 1.) 1 cup blue cornmeal and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

  • 2.) 1 cup yellow cornmeal and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

  • 3.) 1 cup white cornmeal and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

  • 4.) 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal, 1/2 cup stone ground yellow cornmeal, and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

Liquid Options:

  • 1.) 1 cup milk

  • 2.) 1 cup buttermilk

  • 3.) 1 8-ounce carton dairy sour cream (batter will be thick; spoon and spread into pan)

  • 4.) 1 (14-3/4-ounce can) cream-style corn

Pan Options:

  • 1.) Greased muffin pans (12): Bake about 15 minutes

  • 2.) Greased corn stick pans, fill halfway full (24): Bake for 12 to 15 minutes

  • 3.) 9-inch cast iron skillet: if using this option, place skillet in oven with unmelted butter; when butter is melted, swirl pan to coat and pour butter into liquid ingredients. Continue as above, working quickly so batter goes into hot skillet. Bake as above.

Stir-in Options:

1.) 1/4 cup canned diced green chilies, 1/2 cup fresh or frozen whole kernel corn, and 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno peppers.2.) Cook 6 ounces Italian sausage and 1/2 cup chopped onion until no longer pink; drain. Add to batter with 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese.3.) 3/4 cup coarsely chopped cranberries and 1 teaspoon finely shredded orange peel (increase sugar to 1/4 cup)4.) 3/4 cup chopped red sweet pepper; 3 slices bacon, crisp-cooked and crumbled; and 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese.5.) 3/4 cup fresh or frozen blueberries; drizzle with honey to serve.6.) 4 teaspoons snipped fresh thyme or oregano and/or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme or oregano, crushed, or ground cumin or chili powder.

Serving Options:

1.) Top with chopped or sliced fruit and drizzle with maple syrup or honey (for breakfast)2.) Top with smoked salmon and a little dairy sour cream (for brunch)3.) Top with cooked shrimp and salsa and serve atop greens (for lunch or appetizer)

Corn Cakes:

Prepare as above except add 1-1/2 cups frozen or drained, canned whole kernel corn to batter. Spoon about 2 tablespoons batter for each cake onto a lightly oiled griddle or heavy large skillet over medium heat. Cook 1-1/2 to 2 minutes per side or until browned. Makes 20 to 24 cakes. Keep cakes warm in a 200 degree F oven while cooking remaining cakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 63mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 5g; vitamin a 243IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; folate 24.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 313mg; potassium 68mg; calcium 151.5mg; iron 1.3mg.
