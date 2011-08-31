Wine-Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts

An easy marinade that's seasoned with Italian herbs and garlic makes this chicken a must at your next backyard cookout.

Source: Midwest Living

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
marinate:
8 hrs
grill:
50 mins
total:
9 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove skin from the chicken, if you like. Put the chicken in a plastic bag set in a shallow baking dish.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the wine with the olive oil, Italian seasoning, and garlic. Pour the mixture over the chicken in a plastic bag. Close the bag. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Drain chicken, reserving the marinade. In a covered grill, arrange the preheated coals around a drip pan for indirect grilling. Test for medium* heat above the pan. Place the chicken on a grill rack, with the bone side up, over a drip pan. Cover the chicken and grill for 50 to 60 minutes or until the meat is tender and no longer pink, turning once. Brush the chicken once with the reserved marinade halfway through the grilling time.

  • Discard the remaining marinade. Garnish with sprigs of fresh herbs, if you like. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Tips

To test the temperature of the preheated coals, place your hand above the coals, or above the drip pan, at the height the food will be cooked. Start counting and if you need to remove your hand after 4 seconds, the coals are medium.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 90mg; carbohydrates 1g; sodium 74mg.
