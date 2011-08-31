Red Beans and Rice

Prepare red bean recipe as directed; store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. To reheat, transfer beans to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until heated through. To tote, transfer hot beans to a 3-1/2- to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover tightly. Place hot cooked rice in a tightly covered container. Transport in an insulated carrier or container. Serve within 1 hour. Or hold hot beans in a slow cooker on low-heat setting for up to 1 hour.