Big Irv Favre's Red Beans and Rice

Smoked sausage and ham make this a hearty main dish. It's perfect for a potluck--just transfer the mixture to a slow cooker.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
stand:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse beans. In a 4- to 6-quart Dutch oven, combine beans and 8 cups water. Cover and let soak in a cool place for 8 hours or overnight. (Or, bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 hour.) Drain and rinse beans. Set aside.

  • In the same Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is tender but not brown. Sprinkle flour over onion mixture; stir to combine. Carefully stir in drained beans, sausage, ham shank, black pepper and 6 cups fresh water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until beans are tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove ham shank. When cool enough to handle, cut meat off bone; coarsely chop meat. Discard bone. Return chopped meat to Dutch oven. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 20 minutes more or until heated through and a thick gravy forms, stirring occasionally. Season with salt. Serve the bean mixture over hot cooked rice. Makes 10 (1/2-cup rice and 3/4-cup beans) serving.

Advance tailgating preparation:

Prepare red bean recipe as directed; store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. To reheat, transfer beans to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until heated through.

To tote:

Transfer hot beans to a 3-1/2- to 5 -/2-quart slow cooker. Cover tightly. Place hot cooked rice in a tightly covered container. Transport in an insulated carrier or container. Serve within 1 hour. Or hold hot beans in a slow cooker on low-heat setting for up to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 53g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 24g; vitamin a 48.6IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; sodium 908mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 4.7mg.
