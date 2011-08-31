Big Irv Favre's Red Beans and Rice
Smoked sausage and ham make this a hearty main dish. It's perfect for a potluck--just transfer the mixture to a slow cooker.
Source: Midwest Living
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Advance tailgating preparation:
Prepare red bean recipe as directed; store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. To reheat, transfer beans to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until heated through.
To tote:
Transfer hot beans to a 3-1/2- to 5 -/2-quart slow cooker. Cover tightly. Place hot cooked rice in a tightly covered container. Transport in an insulated carrier or container. Serve within 1 hour. Or hold hot beans in a slow cooker on low-heat setting for up to 1 hour.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
470 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 53g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 24g; vitamin a 48.6IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; sodium 908mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 4.7mg.