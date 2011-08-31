Big Irv Favre's Red Beans and Rice

In the same Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is tender but not brown. Sprinkle flour over onion mixture; stir to combine. Carefully stir in drained beans, sausage, ham shank, black pepper and 6 cups fresh water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until beans are tender, stirring occasionally.