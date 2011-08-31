Rhubarb Cream Pie

On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. Roll dough from center to edge into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry.
In large bowl, stir together the 1-1/2 cups sugar, the 1/4 cup flour, and the nutmeg.
Add eggs and blend well. Gently stir in the rhubarb. Turn the mixture into piecrust.
In a small bowl, stir together the 1/2 cup flour and the 1/4 cup sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over top of pie.
Cover edge of pie with foil to prevent overbrowning. Bake in a 400 degree F oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 20 miniutes more or until topping is golden. Makes 8 servings.
In a mixing bowl, stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening dough, using 1 tablespoon water at a time, until all the dough is moistened. Form dough into a ball.