Praline-Taffy-Apple Pie

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating

Creamy caramels and crunchy pecans embellish tart cooking apples to make this delicious dessert even better than the original.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

For pastry:

  • Prepare Pastry for Double-Crust Pie. On a lightly floured surface, roll out half of the pastry to form a 12-inch circle. Fit into a 9-inch pie plate. Trim even with rim of pie plate. For top crust, roll out the remaining dough. Set aside.

    Advertisement
For praline mixture:

  • Combine the brown sugar, pecans, 1/3 cup flour, and melted butter or margarine. Mix well and set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the granulated sugar, the 3 tablespoons flour, cinnamon, lemon juice, and salt. Add the apples and toss to coat.

  • Transfer half of the apple mixture to the pastry-lined pie plate. Top with half of the praline mixture. Top with all the caramels. Repeat layers with the apples and praline mixture.

  • Cut slits in top crust; place on filling and trim 1/2 inch beyond the edge of pie plate. Fold top pastry under bottom pastry, fluting edge. Brush crust with the half and half, cream, or milk. Cover edge with foil.

  • Bake the pie in a 375°F oven for 25 minutes. Remove the foil. Bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until the top is golden and apples are tender. Serve warm. Makes 10 servings.

Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie

In a bowl stir together 2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to side of bowl. Repeat using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time until all the dough is moistened (6 to 7 tablespoons total). Divide dough in half. Form each half into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, flatten 1 dough ball. Roll from center to edges into a 12-inch circle. To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin; unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Fill as above. roll remaining dough into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.

Note:

For a lattice-topped pie, trim bottom pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of the pie plate. Roll out remaining pastry and cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Fill pastry-lined pie plate as directed. Weave strips over filling for lattice. Press ends of the strips into crust rim. Fold the bottom pastry over strips; seal and crimp the edge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 29mg; carbohydrates 69g; insoluble fiber 3g; sodium 291mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/07/2022