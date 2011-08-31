Praline-Taffy-Apple Pie

In a bowl stir together 2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to side of bowl. Repeat using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time until all the dough is moistened (6 to 7 tablespoons total). Divide dough in half. Form each half into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, flatten 1 dough ball. Roll from center to edges into a 12-inch circle. To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin; unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Fill as above. roll remaining dough into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.