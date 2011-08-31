Peoria Rhubarb Cream Pie

Source: Midwest Living

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie (8 servings)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. Preheat oven to 400°. For filling: In a large bowl, combine 11/2 cups sugar, 1/4 cup flour and the nutmeg. Add the eggs; mix well. Gently stir in the rhubarb. Turn the mixture into the pastry-lined pie plate.

  • For streusel: In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup flour and 1/4 cup sugar. Using a pastry blender or your fingers, cut or rub in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over the pie.

  • Cover edge of pie with foil to prevent overbrowning. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil. Bake about 20 minutes more or until topping is golden.

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

In a bowl, stir together 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut in 1/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea-size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push to side of bowl. Repeat until all is moistened (3 to 4 tablespoons water total). Form dough into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, flatten dough with hands. Roll dough from center to edges, forming a 12-inch circle. Ease pastry into a 9-inch pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate; fold under extra pastry. Flute edge; do not prick pastry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 101mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 67g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 6g; vitamin a 485.9IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; sodium 182mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 1.8mg.
