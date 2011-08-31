Peoria Rhubarb Cream Pie

In a bowl, stir together 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut in 1/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea-size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push to side of bowl. Repeat until all is moistened (3 to 4 tablespoons water total). Form dough into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, flatten dough with hands. Roll dough from center to edges, forming a 12-inch circle. Ease pastry into a 9-inch pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate; fold under extra pastry. Flute edge; do not prick pastry.