Lemon-Cream Cheese Pie

This longtime reader-favorite recipe makes two pies; if you like, freeze one. To thaw, let the frozen pie stand in the fridge overnight.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies (8 servings each)
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the water, sugar, and cornstarch. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes more.

  • Beat about 1 cup of the hot mixture into the egg yolks. Transfer all the mixture back to the saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil and reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Add 1/3 cup lemon juice, butter, and salt; stir until butter melts. Cover surface of mixture with clear plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 3 to 24 hours.

  • In a large bowl combine sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, 1/3 cup lemon juice, and pudding mix. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Add chilled mixture, beating on low speed until just combined.

  • Turn into prepared crusts. Garnish with whipped cream and lemon zest. Makes 2 pies (8 servings each).

Baked Pastry Shell

In a bowl, stir together 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea-size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening dough, using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time, until all the dough is moistened (4 to 5 tablespoons total). Form dough into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten dough. Roll dough from center to edge into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Generously prick bottom and side of pastry in pie plate with a fork. Prick all around where bottom and side meet. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake in a 450°F oven for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 5 to 6 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Make-Ahead Tip

You can make these pies ahead of time, then cover and freeze one to eat later. To defrost, let the pie stand at room temperature for 3 to 4 hours or place in the refrigerator overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 79mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 54g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 3g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 32g; protein 6g; vitamin a 437.3IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 264mg; potassium 176mg; calcium 111.1mg; iron 1.3mg.
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/07/2022