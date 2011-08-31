Gooseberry Pie
Green gooseberries come from a spiny bush. The sweet-tart berries are mellowed with sugar for this two-crust pie.
Source: Midwest Living
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Pastry for Double-Crust Pie
In a mixing bowl, stir together 2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of cold water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening dough, using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time, until all the dough is moistened (6 to 7 tablespoons cold water total). Divide dough in half. Form each half into a ball.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
454 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 1mg; carbohydrates 71g; sodium 136mg.