Gooseberry Pie

Green gooseberries come from a spiny bush. The sweet-tart berries are mellowed with sugar for this two-crust pie.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
25 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
70 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare pie pastry. Roll out half of the pastry to a 12-inch circle. Ease into a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry even with rim of pie plate. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan, combine berries, and 1 tablespoon water. Cook over medium-low heat until the berries "pop," stirring occasionally.

  • Combine the 1-1/2 cups sugar, the flour, and nutmeg; add to the gooseberries in the saucepan. Cook and stir until mixture just begins to bubble.

  • Spread mixture in the pastry-lined pie plate. Roll out remaining pastry. Cut slits to allow steam to escape. Place remaining pastry on filling; trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold top pastry under bottom pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Brush top crust with cream or milk; sprinkle with a little sugar. Cover the edge of the pie with foil.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil. Bake about 20 minutes more or until top is golden. Cool. Makes 8 servings.

Pastry for Double-Crust Pie

In a mixing bowl, stir together 2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of cold water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening dough, using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time, until all the dough is moistened (6 to 7 tablespoons cold water total). Divide dough in half. Form each half into a ball.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 1mg; carbohydrates 71g; sodium 136mg.
