Cherry Berry Berry Pie

The recipe for this streusel-topped pie comes from Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
35 mins
bake:
45 mins
cool:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare and roll out Single Crust Pie Shell pastry. Line a 9-inch pie plate with pastry. Trim overhang to an even 1 inch all the way around. Tuck the crust under and flute the edges. Do not prick pastry. Put pastry-lined pie plate pie plate in freezer while preparing pie.

  • For filling: In a large saucepan, stir together the 1 cup granulated sugar and 1/4 cup cornstarch; add cherries. Gently toss until coated. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly. Add raspberries and blueberries. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and gently stir for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice and almond extract. Set aside.

  • For topping: In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, the 1/2 cup sugar, the brown sugar and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside.

  • Transfer cherry mixture to the pastry-lined pie plate. Sprinkle crumb mixture over cherry mixture. To prevent overbrowning, loosely cover pie with foil.

  • Bake in a 400° oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes more or until filling is bubbly and crumb topping is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
574 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 54mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 95g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 54g; protein 5g; vitamin a 1214.8IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 88.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 366mg; potassium 183mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 3.6mg.
