Apple Pie
- Makes: 8 servings
- Prep 30 mins
- Cool 2 hrs
- Bake 1 hr
Ingredients
Two Crust Pie Shell Helen's Two-Crust Pie Pastry)
1
cup
sugar
3
tablespoons
quick-cooking tapioca
1
tablespoon
ground cinnamon
2
pounds
Granny Smith or Jonathan apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch slices (about 6 cups)
3
tablespoons
butter, cut into small pieces
Milk
Sugar
Directions
- Prepare and roll out Two Crust Pie Shell pastry. Line a 9-inch pie plate with half of the pastry.
- In a large bowl, stir together the 1 cup sugar, tapioca and cinnamon. Add apple slices. Gently toss until coated. Transfer apple mixture to the pastry-lined pie plate. Place butter pieces evenly spaced over filling.
- Cut slits in remaining pastry to allow steam to escape. Place pastry on filling. Trim both overhangs to an even 1 inch all the way around. Tuck the crusts under and flute the edges. Brush the top pastry with milk and sprinkle additional sugar. To prevent overbrowning, cover edges with foil.
- Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 1 hour. Remove foil. Bake about 30 minutes more or until fruit is tender, filling is bubbly and crust is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack at least 2 hours before serving. Makes 8 servings.
Helen's Two-Crust Pie Pastry
Ingredients
- 3
cups
cake flour or all-purpose flour
- 1/2
cup
all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2
teaspoons
salt
- 3/4
cup
cold butter, cut into pieces
- 1/4
cup
shortening
- 7
tablespoons
cold water
- 1
egg, lightly beaten
- 2
teaspoons
lemon juice or vinegar
Directions
- In a large bowl, stir together cake flour, all-purpose flour, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter and shortening until pieces are pea-size.
- In a small bowl, stir together 6 tablespoons of the water, egg and lemon juice. Using a large fork, gently toss the flour mixture and egg mixture together. If there are any dry parts add the remaining 1 tablespoon of water and gently toss to moisten evenly (should be a mass of very large crumbs).
- Turn crumb mixture out onto a lightly floured surface. Using your fingers, gently form a ball. Using just a bit of flour, knead 4 to 5 times to form a ball. Divide in half. Using your hands, flatten each into a disc about 1 inch thick. If necessary, wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours or until easy to handle.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 disc of dough from center to edges into a circle 12 inches in diameter. To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching it and gently fit pastry into dish.
- Roll remaining dough disc into a circle 12 inches in diameter. Cut slits to allow steam to escape. Place pastry on filling. Trim both overhangs to an even 1 inch all the way around. Tuck the crusts under and flute the edges. To prevent overbrowning, cover edges with foil. Bake as directed in individual recipes. Makes 2 pie crusts.
Nutrition Facts
(Apple Pie )Servings Per Recipe 8, fiber (g) 3, Cobalamin (Vit. B12) (µg) 0, Folate (µg) 113, Potassium (mg) 173, sodium (mg) 601, sugar (g) 36, vit. A (IU) 729, pro. (g) 7, iron (mg) 4, cal. (kcal) 637, calcium (mg) 30, Fat, total (g) 29, Thiamin (mg) 1, carb. (g) 89, vit. C (mg) 4, Niacin (mg) 4, sat. fat (g) 16, Riboflavin (mg) 0, chol. (mg) 84, Polyunsaturated fat (g) 3, Monounsaturated fat (g) 9, Pyridoxine (Vit. B6) (mg) 0